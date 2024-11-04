Penguins Center Named Third Star of Week
The Pittsburgh Penguins aren't having an ideal start to their season, with a 5-7-1 record through their first 13 games. With an aging core of veterans and a huge issue at the goaltending position, the prominence the Pens once held is long gone.
The one constant for the Penguins remains the incomparable Sidney Crosby. The team captain had an uncharacteristically slow start to his 20th NHL season, but bounced back quickly. Over the last week, he was so impressive, the NHL named him the Third Star of the Week for the week ending November 3rd.
Over three games played, Crosby had a highlight-reel filled week where he recorded mutliple points in each game he skated in. It began with recording three assists against his former teammate Marc-Andre Fleury and the Minnesota Wild. It continued with two goals en route to a victory over the Anaheim Ducks and he concluded his week with another two goal performance while defeating the Montreal Canadiens. It was just the seventh time in Crosby's legendary career that he notched multi-goal efforts in back-to-back games.
After scoring seven points in his last three games, it brought Crosby's totals back in line with his usual excellence. Through 13 games, he has five goals and nine points for 14 points.
Crosby is looking to make another record in his illustrious career this season. Not only does he keep ascending up the NHL's all-time scoring list, he has the chance to surpass Wayne Gretzky for the most consecutive seasons averaging a point per game or more. If Crosby surpasses 82 points this year, it will be the 20th season in a row and a new NHL record.
What Crosby and the Penguins are more focused on is trying to give this aging core another run to the Stanley Cup. If Crosby can keep playing at this level, the team might have a chance to sneak into the postseason in 2025.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!