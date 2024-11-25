Four Players to Watch: 2025 NHL Draft Prospects Showdown
The top prospects of the 2025 NHL Draft are preparing to make an impression on scouts and all 32 organizations in the league. A group of highly touted amateur players from the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) and the United States National Team Development Program (USNTDP) will battle it out over two games played in Canada.
With so many talented prospects at this game, it should make for not only exciting hockey but a chance for some of these players to separate from the pack. Let's look at a few of the top players to watch in this prospect showdown.
Porter Martone - Brampton Steelheads, Ontario Hockey League
One of the biggest challengers to usurp the top overall pick is forward Porter Martone out of the OHL. He's off to a torrid start, with 43 points in his first 21 games. He has size, skill, speed, and the IQ of a top player in the NHL and he's likely ticketed to be the second or third pick in the next draft.
Matthew Schaefer - Erie Otters, Ontario Hockey League
One of the top players in this draft class and possibly the best defenseman, Matthew Schaefer has a chance to be a top-5 pick as well. He has 18 points in his first 14 games, showing a huge improvement offensively from last season. He's also an elite skater who seems to be putting it all together at the perfect time.
Charlton Trethewey - USNTDP
Another defenseman to monitor is from the U.S. side. Charlton Threthewey is moving up the draft rankings quickly and for good reason. He's a strong puck mover, shoots right-handed, and plays with a mean streak. Going up against the best of the CHL will be an excellent challenge and opportunity to keep rising.
William Moore - USNTDP
The best offensive player for the USNTDP is William Moore. The Boston College commit is an elite skater and has the tools to be a top-six forward in the NHL one day. He gets the chance to show he's a top-10 draft pick with this latest matchup.
