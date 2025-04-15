Blue Jackets In Must-Win Situation to Keep Playoff Hopes Alive
The Columbus Blue Jackets have kept themselves alive in the playoff race deep into the season, with nearly everything on the line in their next contest. The Blue Jackets are set to take on the Philadelphia Flyers in what could be a season-deciding game.
The Blue Jackets will arrive in Philadelphia in need of a win to keep fighting in the playoff race. A regulation loss to the Flyers will officially eliminate the Blue Jackets from playoff contention, giving the final spot in the Eastern Conference to the Montreal Canadiens.
Holding a 38-33-9 record for 85 standings points, the Blue Jackets are four points back of the Montreal Canadiens. The Blue Jackets have two games left to play compared to the Canadiens one, but Columbus will need all the help they can get.
In order for the Blue Jackets to officially clinch a playoff berth, they need to win both of their remaining two games, while the Canadiens must lose their last one.
The Blue Jackets have their road matchup against the Flyers, then return home on the last day of the regular season for a home meeting with the New York Islanders. Both the Flyers and Islanders are out of playoff contention, but are certainly looking to play spoiler against the Blue Jackets.
Heading into their visit to Philadelphia, the Blue Jackets are riding a four-game winning streak. They’ve beaten playoff teams like the Ottawa Senators and twice defeated the Washington Capitals.
The Canadiens have just one game left on the season, a home game against the Carolina Hurricanes.
The Canadiens have had numerous attempts to officially lock in their playoff spot, but have fallen just short every time. Riding a three-game winless streak, the Canadiens are again hoping for outside support.
The Blue Jackets have been one of the best stories in the NHL this season, and it would be a true shame to see them come all this way just to miss the playoffs. They already impressed quite a bit, however, and are setting themselves up for a very bright future.
