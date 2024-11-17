Kraken Forward Putting on All-Star Performance During Hot Streak
A four game losing streak backed the Seattle Kraken on their heels, but then they started their longest winning streak of the season. It's a turn of events for the Pacific Division squad, who got off to a rough start to their 2024-2025 campaign.
After rattling off four straight victories, the Kraken suddenly have a renewed sense of hope in their season. The team now sits above .500, carrying a 9-8-1 record as they approach the 20-game point of the year. Leading the way during this run is scoring forward Jared McCann, who is again having an underrated, all-star caliber campaign.
McCann has blossomed into a top-line winger in the NHL since joining the Kraken as an original member of their expansion draft. He's scored at least 25 goals in each of his three seasons in Seattle, including a career-high 40 goals in 2022-2023.
This year, McCann is off to a start to rival that career-high campaign. He's the Kraken's top scorer through 18 games, with nine goals and 12 assists for 21 points. He's playing 17 minutes of ice-time per game, the highest average of his career so far, and he's doing
An aspect of his game that is contributing to the offensive success is one of the fastest shots in the league. So far, McCann's recorded 44 shots on goal this season and 22 of them have been at least 80 MPH or more, according to NHL EDGE. That number puts him in the upper-most echelon in that category.
It's a calling card for McCann, who has earned a reputation for having a booming shot. Over 604 NHL games, the 28-year-old has 171 goals to go with 187 assists for 358 career points. As the Kraken continue picking up steam, McCann's goal scoring will be counted on to lead the Seattle offense.
This has been a season of change and franchise firsts. The team hired Jessica Campbell as an assistant coach, making her the first woman to hold an NHL coaching position. They also named the first captain in franchise history, giving forward Jordan Eberle the honor of wearing the "C." But with all of these developments, it's the consistency of Jared McCann's game that is leading the Kraken's surge and giving them a chance to stay afloat in the Pacific Division.
