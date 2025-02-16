Lightning's Jake Guentzel Does It Again for Team USA
The Tampa Bay Lightning swung for the fences during the 2024 offseason, pursuing and signing scoring winger Jake Guentzel to a huge contract. They signed Guentzel to seven-year, $63 million deal, carrying a yearly salary cap hit of $9 million.
Through his first season with the Lightning, Guentzel has fit like a hand in glove. He has 27 goals and 27 assists for 54 points in 54 games, putting him just a few tallies away from his fourth 30-goal season and could conceivably surpass the 40-goal mark for the third time. It's that efficiency and clutch gene that the United States hoped would shine through at the 4 Nations Face-Off.
And that is exactly what Guentzel delivered in Team USA's rivalry matchup against Canada. USA outlasted Canada by a final score of 3-1, and Guentzel's performance was crucial in helping them clinch a spot in the finals of the tournament.
With the United States down 1-0 in the first period against Canada, it was Guentzel who kickstarted their comeback. Speeding into the offensive zone, center Jack Eichel fed Guentzel out wide with a nice pass. Guentzel took another stride or two towards the net before ripping a low shot between Canada goalie Jordan Binnington's five-hole.
With the United States up 2-1 in the third period, Guentzel again came up in the clutch. Canada pulled their goalie for the extra attacker, and Guentzel capitalized to score his second of the game an increase the USA's lead to 3-1.
Through two games in the tournament, Guentzel is Team USA's leading goal scorer. He has three goals and an assist and each time he gets on the scoreboard it's when his team needs it most. It's just what Guentzel does throughout his career. His former coach with the Pittsburgh Penguins and USA bench boss, Mike Sullivan, praised his clutch factor following their win over Canada.
"Jake is a high-stakes player," he said. "He plays his very best when it means the most and I don't think there's a stage big enough for him. He thrives in these types of environment."
Whether it's for his NHL club or on an international level, Jake Guentzel always plays his best in the biggest moments. He's dependable and clutch, and he's giving the United States a chance to capture gold at the 4 Nations Face-Off.
