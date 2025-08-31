Top Calder Trophy Candidates for 2025-2026 Season
Montreal Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson claimed the 2025 Calder Trophy, capping off an incredible rookie season in the NHL. The young superstar beat out goalie Dustin Wolf and center Macklin Celebrini for the award, but it was a razor-thin race due to all three performing well above expectations for first-year players. The race for the 2025-2026 Calder Trophy is shaping up to be just as competitive, with these five players standing out as the top candidates.
5. Zeev Buium - Minnesota Wild
Buium was thrown into the fire, debuting during the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs for four games. He will get a full season of NHL action in the upcoming season, and he could easily look like the top rookie defenseman. The American-born puck-mover is an excellent skater with a relentless motor. He sees the entire ice with the puck on his stick, and his anticipatory playmaking abilities will help him transition to a full-time role in the NHL. While the 66 points Hutson posted last season might not be in reach, a 30-point campaign from the 19-year-old Buium is certainly on the table.
4. Jimmy Snuggerud - St. Louis Blues
Another late season debut last year, the St. Louis Blues have another emerging top-six winger in Jimmy Snuggerud. He recorded one goal and four points in seven regular season contests and another two goals and four points in seven postseason games.
The 6’1”, right-handed shooting winger is a heads-up, ultra-intelligent player. He has a strong frame that he uses to his advantage, which works in his favor because he excels in puck possession and setting up his teammates. With some strong finishers on the roster already, Snuggerud’s playmaking could translate to point production as a rookie this year.
3. Matthew Schaefer - New York Islanders
The top overall pick from the 2025 NHL Draft signed his entry-level contract, signaling a belief that he could play as soon as this year. If he does, he instantly becomes the top defenseman in the rookie class. He’s a blue line anchor in the making, possessing every trait a number one defenseman in today’s NHL should. He’s lightning-quick, an offensive creating machine, and has keen awareness and reflexes in all three zones. It wouldn’t be a surprise at all to see him hit 50 points and play 20+ minutes per night as a teenager, he’s that good. If he reaches that mark, the Calder Trophy is his.
2. Ryan Leonard - Washington Capitals
The third NCAA product on this list, Washington Capitals forward Ryan Leonard is ready to be a top player in the NHL. He played in nine regular season contests and eight more playoff games last year, and it was an excellent crash course on the top league in the world. Despite posting one goal and one assist in those 17 total games, Leonard has all the promise of a top-six forward as a full-time rookie in 2025-2026. With a full training camp and preseason in Washington, Leonard should come out of the gate ready and firing and on track to challenge for the top rookie award.
1. Ivan Demidov - Montreal Canadiens
With all of the talent in this class, it’s still hard to view anyone aside from Ivan Demidov as the clear-cut favorite. The Montreal Canadiens winger made the highly-anticipated jump to the NHL last season after one of the most productive seasons ever by a teenager in the KHL. He scored in his debut and his two points in two regular season contests made it obvious that he is the next Russian superstar in the NHL.
Pair that with the Canadiens rising as a franchise, and Demidov is poised for a huge offensive season. Will he be a point-per-game player? That’s the big question. The last rookie to do so was Mat Barzal with the New York Islanders in 2017-2018, but Demidov is the likeliest candidate since. To be safe, let’s say he’s a 70 to 80-point player in 2025-2026, which would easily earn him the Calder Trophy next summer.
