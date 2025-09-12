Canucks Forward Shows Up for Season 'Bulked Up'
Vancouver Canucks Elias Pettersson has been preparing for the upcoming 2025-26 NHL season by getting bigger and stronger.
Pettersson enters the upcoming year with a lot to prove and a desire to put the past season behind him. The Canucks forward put up just 15 goals and 30 assists through 64 games in year one of his eight-year $92.80 million contract. His rough year was also centered around drama-fueled reports with the media and that Pettersson endured a rift with now-current New York Ranger J.T. Miller.
However, it appears Pettersson is ready to start fresh this year, and will be doing so after focused heavily on his muscle mass.
As revealed at the ongoing NHL Player Media Tour, Pettersson has put his six kilos/just over 13 pounds of muscle this offseason.
“I added six kilos, so you can add that to your headline,” Pettersson said to the media. “Jokes aside, I feel good. It’s been a long, long summer, so I tried to add some muscle and am ready to be myself again out there. I feel confident.”
Adding more context to Pettersson’s previously mentioned drama was how the center lashed out at the media in February following a 2-1 loss to Utah. Following the game he told NHL reporters that it was “more annoying” to deal with the media than his slump.
“After the Utah game, I missed a breakaway and got asked about it and how frustrating this season has been and I was really mad at that moment and I said something I didn’t mean,” Pettersson previously said of the matter.
In regards to his drama with Miller, NHL.com itself put out that Canucks president Jim Rutherford said himself that there was just an ever-present rift between Pettersson and Miller that couldn't get resolved.
“I felt like for a long time that there was a solution here because everybody has worked on it, including the parties involved,” said Rutherford on the former matter between Miller and Pettersson “But it only gets resolved for a short period of time and then it festers again, and so it certainly appears like there’s not a good solution that would keep this group together.”
Pettersson is entering his eighth season in the league and has 457 points on his career across 185 goals and 272 assists. The 26 year old was previously drafted as the No. 5 overall pick by the Canucks back in 2017.
Standing at 6’2″ and shooting left-handed, Pettersson has also played in the NHL All-Star Game four times (2019, 2020, 2023 and 2024).
However, Vancouver captain Quinn Hughes said the entire franchise is ready to put the drama surrounding Pettersson in the past and focus on the future.
“I’m not going to lie to you: All the nonsense last year weighed on him heavily from a personal standpoint and a professional standpoint. No one wants to deal with that. Given that, you have to find a way to perform through that as well. But he’s a really competitive person,” Hughes said. “I expect him to have a great year.”
