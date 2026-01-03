Sharks' Macklin Celebrini Dominance Shown in Insane Stat

Macklin Celebrini is making history in ways that put him in the same conversation as Wayne Gretzky and Sidney Crosby. The San Jose Sharks rookie has factored in 50.8 percent of his team's goals this season, a rate that would represent the highest ever recorded by a teenager in NHL history.

Gretzky previously held the benchmark when he factored on 45.5 percent of Edmonton's goals during the 1979-80 season. Crosby came close with 44.9 percent during his 2006-07 campaign with Pittsburgh. Both players went on to become generational talents and among the greatest to ever play the game.

Now Celebrini has surpassed both legends in this specific measure of offensive dominance. The 18-year-old has been involved in more than half of everything the Sharks have accomplished offensively, an absolutely staggering figure that demonstrates just how much San Jose relies on their young star.

Carrying the Load

Dec 29, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; San Jose Sharks center Macklin Celebrini (71) in action against the Anaheim Ducks during the third period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The statistic reveals both Celebrini's exceptional talent and the Sharks' lack of depth scoring. Being involved in over 50 percent of your team's goals as a rookie is unprecedented, but it also means San Jose desperately needs other players to step up and provide offensive support.

Celebrini has 62 points in 40 games this season, putting him third in the NHL in scoring behind only Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon. That production from an 18-year-old is remarkable enough on its own, but the context of how much he means to the Sharks' offense makes it even more impressive.

Every time San Jose scores, there's better than a 50-50 chance that Celebrini either scored the goal or set it up. That level of involvement is almost impossible to sustain over a full season, yet he continues to produce at an elite rate game after game.

Historic Company

Surpassing marks set by Gretzky and Crosby in any offensive category is significant. Both players revolutionized the game in their own ways and set standards that seemed untouchable. The fact that Celebrini has exceeded their teenage involvement rates speaks to his unique combination of talent and opportunity.

Macklin Celebrini has factored on 50.8% of team goals this season. That would be the highest in a season by a teenager in NHL history:



Macklin Celebrini (2025-26) - 50.8

Wayne Gretzky (1979-80) - 45.5

Sidney Crosby (2006-07) - 44.9#TheFutureIsTeal pic.twitter.com/xflGkIWViu — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) January 3, 2026

The Sharks knew they were getting a special player when they selected Celebrini first overall in the 2025 NHL Draft. His performance has validated that decision and then some. He's not just meeting expectations for a top pick. He's exceeding them in historic fashion.

Sustainable Success

The challenge for both Celebrini and the Sharks becomes finding ways to maintain this production while also developing the supporting cast around him. No player can carry an entire offense indefinitely, even one as talented as Celebrini.

San Jose needs to surround their young star with complementary pieces who can take pressure off him and create their own offense. Until that happens, Celebrini will continue shouldering the burden of the Sharks' offensive attack while rewriting the record books in the process.

