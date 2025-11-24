Senators' Tim Stützle Reveals Secret Behind Team's Turnaround
The Ottawa Senators are figuring out how to win tight games, and that's the kind of development that can change a season. After battling back to tie the San Jose Sharks and closing out a hard-fought victory in the third period, the Senators are showing the kind of resilience that's been missing in recent years.
For Tim Stützle, it's not just about the wins themselves; it's about how they're getting them. Speaking with Sportsnet's Shawn McKenzie after the game, Stützle broke down what's making this team tick and why the locker room feels different than it has in years past.
Grinding Out Wins the Right Way
McKenzie asked Stützle about the similarities between the win over San Jose and a recent game in Anaheim, where the Senators tied it up heading into the third and found a way to close it out. Stützle didn't hesitate to credit his teammates for doing the dirty work when it mattered most.
"I mean, G stepped up incredibly there. I don't even know how many faceoffs he won there at the end when they pulled the goalie. And Lars [Eller] coming in on the other side, winning a clean one too," Stützle said. "So a lot of credit to those guys who have just been battling in those last minutes."
The forward also praised center Shane Pinto for his performance against the Sharks. He continued, "I think Pinto was really good again tonight. So yeah, we just grind it out."
It's the kind of answer that shows how connected this group is. Stützle wasn't looking to take credit for the win. He was pointing to the role players who stepped up in critical moments and made the difference when the game was on the line.
Confidence in Net Makes All the Difference
McKenzie also asked about goaltender Leevi Luukkonen, who has been playing at an elite level lately. For Stützle, it's all about the confidence Luukkonen brings when he's on his game.
"He's just so confident, really calm. He was playing pucks tonight, helping out the D, breaking out the puck. I thought he was unreal again. When he's that confident, it's fun to watch."
Having a goalie you can trust changes everything for a team trying to win close games. When Luukkonen is playing like this, the Senators can focus on executing their system without worrying about whether their netminder will bail them out when things break down.
The Secret Sauce
The most telling moment of the interview came when McKenzie asked about the upcoming long road trip and what it's like spending that much time together as a group. Stützle's answer was simple but revealing.
"I think we have a team where we just don't get sick of each other. We just like to have fun. We like going for dinners and just getting ready for the next games. We know it's going to be a long road trip, but I think we started off really good."
Chemistry matters. Liking the guys you play with matters. And for a Senators team that's trying to take the next step, having a locker room that genuinely enjoys being around each other might be the most important piece of the puzzle. Moreover, as the team looks to face off against the LA Kings, they would need this chemistry in full play.
