Senators Sign Key Forward to Contract Extension
The Ottawa Senators locked up another key piece of their forward group and organization as the regular season continues on. The franchise announced that they agreed to a contract extension with 25-year-old center Shane Pinto.
Pinto will now remain with the Senators through the 2029-2030 season. The four-year extension carries an average annual value of $7.5 million when it kicks in next season, making him the team's third-highest-paid forward.
What This Means for Senators
The Sens are a franchise moving into the next phase of contention and competition in the NHL. After getting back into the playoff picture last season, the team is trying to take the next step in the Atlantic Division and Eastern Conference. If all works out, maybe they can shoot for the Stanley Cup in the near future.
With this extension, the Senators are showing once again that they intend to be a legitimate contender in the East. Pinto is still young at 25, and they've now secured four of his prime seasons. He's already a two-time 20-goal scorer in the past three seasons, including a career-best 21 goals last year. In 227 NHL games, he's collected 59 goals and 62 assists for 121 points.
There's reason to believe Pinto is going to reach a new offensive high in 2025-2026. He's off to a strong start to this campaign, scoring eight goals and registering 14 points in the first 17 games. Making it even more impressive is that he has yet to record a point on the power play, meaning the majority of his points have come at even-strength.
Fill the Tkachuk Void
Pinto's play this season has been a key part in the Senators' success without their captain and top player Brady Tkachuk. The team currently sits in third place in the Atlantic Division with an 8-5-4 record, good for 20 points. They trail the division leaders, the Montreal Canadiens and Boston Bruins, by just two points early in the season.
A major reason the team is continuing to climb is that Pinto is adding so much to their forward line. He's a strong center who wins face-offs, is responsible in his own end, creates scoring opportunities on offense, and has a dangerous release when he lets it rip. His offensive contributions have been integral to the Senators' scoring the sixth-most goals in the NHL so far this season.
