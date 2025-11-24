Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Predictions for Blues-Rangers, Flyers-Lightning, Senators-Kings)
The NHL opens Thanksgiving week with a seven-game slate on Monday night.
The Philadelphia Flyers visit the Tampa Bay Lightning in one of the early games, with the Los Angeles Kings hosting the Ottawa Senators to close things out.
My best bets for Monday night are looking at a pair of road underdogs and a low-scoring game in Los Angeles.
Let’s get right into the best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Monday, Nov. 24.
NHL Best Bets for Monday, Nov. 24
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- St. Louis Blues (+120) at New York Rangers
- Philadelphia Flyers (+145) at Tampa Bay Lightning
- Ottawa Senators vs. Los Angeles Kings UNDER 5.5 (-122)
St. Louis Blues (+120) at New York Rangers
While the Rangers are the home team on Monday night, the Blues actually have the schedule advantage. St. Louis won on Long Island on Saturday while the Rangers finished up their road trip in Utah.
The Rangers lost all three games on their road trip to make it four losses in a row, and the Blues bounced back with a 2-1 win over the Islanders.
New York is just 1-7-1 at home this season and has had a lot of travel recently with five of six games on the road in the last two weeks.
The Blues are healthy and worthy of a bet as road underdogs on Monday night.
Philadelphia Flyers (+145) at Tampa Bay Lightning
The Flyers hit the road on Monday night after a successful two-game homestand. They came back to beat the Blues 3-2 in overtime on Thursday night before a 6-3 win over the Devils on Saturday.
The Lightning are also playing well with a three-game winning streak, but there are a few key injuries in Tampa Bay. Top defenseman Victor Hedman is on injured reserve, and star forwards Brayden Point and Nikita Kucherov both left Saturday night’s win with injuries.
The Flyers are a feisty team and are a good bet at this +145 price.
Ottawa Senators vs. Los Angeles Kings UNDER 5.5 (-122)
The Kings face off against the Senators for the second time in as many weeks after a 1-0 victory in Ottawa back on November 15. That was the last win for Los Angeles, who has scored five goals in three games since that one.
Meanwhile, the Senators won two low-scoring games to kick off their road trip with 3-2 decisions in Anaheim and San Jose.
Neither of these teams have much offensive firepower while being solid defensively and in the crease. I’ll take a repeat of the last meeting with the under on Monday night.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.