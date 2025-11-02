Five Storylines to Follow in Flyers vs. Flames Matchup
Looking to end their homestand on a strong note, the Philadelphia Flyers are hosting the struggling Calgary Flames. Here are five storylines to get you set for puck drop.
1. Familiar Flames Searching for Spark
Since being dealt to Calgary from Philadelphia in January 2025, Morgan Frost and Joel Farabee haven’t had the start to the season they were hoping for.
In 13 games, Frost has tallied seven points (two goals, five assists), while Farabee has six points (two goals, four assists). During their six seasons in Philadelphia, Frost totaled 135 points (50 goals, 85 assists) in 278 games, and Farabee produced 201 points (90 goals, 111 assists) across 384 games, emerging as a key piece of the Flyers’ system.
Their return to a familiar home might be the jumpstart they need early in 2025-26.
2. Return of the Cap'n
Flyers captain Sean Couturier returns to the lineup after missing the last game against Toronto, a 5-2 defeat.
Couturier, 32, exited the game vs. Nashville after being hit by a shot from teammate Noah Juulsen during the first period.
Through 10 games, the 14-year veteran center sits second on the team in scoring, registering nine points from two goals and seven assists.
3. Between the Pipes
In net for the Flyers this evening will be Aleksei Kolosov. He was recalled after netminder Samuel Ersson was placed on the injured reserve with a lower-body injury.
Kolosov entered the Toronto game in relief of Dan Vladar, who allowed four goals on 19 shots.
The 23-year-old went 5-9-1 with a .867 save percentage and a 3.59 goals-against average in 17 games with Philadelphia in 2024-25. In just five games in the AHL with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, the Minsk, Belarus, native went 3-2-0, collecting a .918 SV% and a 2.60 GAA with a shutout.
For Calgary, Dustin Wolf gets the nod after allowing three goals on 11 shots in the first period to Nashville last night.
4. Top Line Tweak
After blocking a shot from Auston Matthews, Flyers forward Tyson Foerster will miss "a couple games" per GM Daniel Briere. This breaks up Philadelphia's most successful forward line of Foerster, Noah Cates and Bobby Brink.
"He's not gonna play the next few games," head coach Rick Tocchet said pregame. "We'll reevaluate in about 3-4 days. You should block that shot."
The Foerster-Cates-Brink line has totaled 21 points so far this season. When asked who will step up in Foerster's position, Tocchet said it'll be Owen Tippett.
"I think that'll help those guys [Cates and Brink]," Tocchet said. "Hopefully they'll be seamless with him [Tippett] going in there."
5. Special Teams
The Flyers’ penalty kill has been elite, sitting second in the NHL at 90 percent, while their power play continues to search for consistency at 19.4 percent. Calgary’s special teams have lagged behind — 28th on the power play and 18th on the kill — giving Philadelphia a prime chance to win the special-teams battle.
