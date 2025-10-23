Five Storylines to Follow in Flyers vs. Senators Matchup
The Philadelphia Flyers head north to face a struggling Ottawa Senators team, aiming to extend their win streak to three games. Philadelphia (3-2-1) has looked sharper in all zones during its recent surge, while Ottawa (2-4-1) continues to search for consistency, especially on special teams. Here are five things to watch before puck drop.
1. Tippett’s Hot Start
Owen Tippett has found his rhythm early in the season. The power forward enters the night on a three-game goal streak, with five tallies through six games. His mix of speed and power has made him one of Philadelphia’s most dangerous threats off the rush, and his 26.3 shooting percentage reflects just how dialed in his release has been. Tippett also owns one of the Flyers’ three power-play goals, continuing to prove he can produce in any situation.
2. Cates–Foerster–Brink Line Finding Chemistry
Rick Tocchet’s decision to keep Noah Cates, Tyson Foerster and Bobby Brink together has paid off. The trio has combined for 14 points in six games and has been particularly strong at five-on-five. Cates has scored in back-to-back contests, Foerster sits at a team-best plus-five, and Brink’s poise on the puck has helped extend plays and sustain pressure. Against a Senators team allowing 4.7 goals per game, that line could be pivotal.
"I think Bobby's a guy that's a darter," Tocchet said. "He can get in their body position and then dart with a puck and get out of there. So I think that's what he supplies for that line."
3. Vladar in Control
Dan Vladar has quickly emerged as a stabilizing force in net. Acquired in the offseason, the Czech goaltender owns a 3-1-0 record with a 1.75 goals-against average and a .929 save percentage. His calm demeanor and positioning have anchored a defense that’s quietly top-10 in penalty killing (83.3%). Vladar is expected to get the nod again as the Flyers chase their first road win.
"He's been playing pretty good, right?" Tocchet said. "That's why I'm starting him [Vladar]."
4. Special-Teams Swing
The biggest statistical contrast between these teams lies in special teams. Ottawa boasts a top-10 power play (26.1%) but also the league’s worst penalty kill (57.7%). The Flyers will look to capitalize on that weakness while maintaining their strong PK performance (83.3%). Controlling discipline will be key, as the Senators can punish mistakes with the man advantage.
5. Stopping Shane Pinto
With captain Brady Tkachuk out, center Shane Pinto has carried the load offensively for Ottawa, leading the team with seven goals and eight points. Expect Sean Couturier’s line to match up against him, as the veteran center looks to neutralize the Senators’ most dangerous weapon.
Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. at Canadian Tire Centre.
