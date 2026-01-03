Flyers Seek to End Road Trip on Positive Note

As the Philadelphia Flyers wrap up their road trip with a stop in Edmonton, the final game carries extra weight. After a 5–1 loss in Calgary earlier in the week, the Flyers have a chance to steady themselves before heading home, sitting just one point ahead of the Edmonton Oilers in the standings.

Dec 31, 2025; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames center John Beecher (18) controls the puck against the Philadelphia Flyers during the third period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images | Sergei Belski-Imagn Images

This trip has been a mixed bag, but how it ends could shape the tone of the next stretch.

Closing Out the Trip the Right Way

Road games late in a swing often come down to focus and execution. The Flyers enter the matchup with a 9–7–3 road record, showing they have been capable away from home even when results have not always been clean.

After allowing five goals against the Flames, defensive details will be under the microscope. Breakouts under pressure, managing pucks at the blue lines, and avoiding extended shifts in the defensive zone will be key if Philadelphia wants to play a more controlled game.

Special Teams Will Be Tested

Facing the Oilers is a challenge in any building, but especially on tired legs. Edmonton leads the NHL in power-play efficiency at over 33%, making discipline a priority for the Flyers.

Dec 31, 2025; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers center Matt Savoie (22) celebrates a goal with center Jack Roslovic (28) center Adam Henrique (19) in the third period against the Boston Bruins at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Walter Tychnowicz-Imagn Images | Walter Tychnowicz-Imagn Images

Philadelphia’s penalty kill has been a strength, ranking among the league’s top 10. That unit could play a significant role against an Oilers team that features elite finishers and quick puck movement. Staying out of the box altogether would ease the burden and allow the Flyers to lean on five-on-five play, where they have been more comfortable.

Offense Looking for Consistency

The Flyers have averaged just under three goals per game this season and will need contributions throughout the lineup. Travis Konecny enters the game on a two-game point streak, while Trevor Zegras continues to lead the team in scoring.

Dec 31, 2025; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Philadelphia Flyers center Trevor Zegras (46) controls the puck against the Calgary Flames during the third period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images | Sergei Belski-Imagn Images

Generating early chances could be important. Edmonton has been far more successful when scoring first, while the Flyers have shown they can settle into games when they establish pace early rather than chasing it.

Something to Bring Home

The Flyers do not need a perfect performance, but they do need a connected one. Competing for full shifts, managing special teams, and responding well to momentum swings would provide a solid ending to the trip.

As they prepare to return to Philadelphia, this game offers an opportunity to turn the page quickly. A strong showing in Edmonton would not erase earlier struggles, but it could reinforce the habits the Flyers want carrying forward into the next homestand.

