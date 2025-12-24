Flyers Veteran Hits Assist Milestone in Win Over Blackhawks

On a chilly night in the Windy City, one day before the NHL's Christmas break, the Philadelphia Flyers took two points from an injury-riddled Chicago Blackhawks squad.

In the victory, veteran forward Travis Konecny achieved his third major milestone of the 2025-26 campaign, securing his 300th assist. Prior to the assist, he tallied his 200th career goal and 500th career point.

TZ to TK

The pairing of Konecny and first-year Flyer Trevor Zegras has quickly become one of the NHL’s most dangerous duos, a connection that was on full display in Chicago and proved to be pivotal in Philadelphia’s win.

Dec 13, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers right wing Travis Konecny (11) reacts with center Trevor Zegras (46) against the Carolina Hurricanes after the first period at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Moments after the halfway mark of the first period, Zegras collected the puck and instantly shifted the ice in Philadelphia’s favor following a successful penalty kill.

Fresh out of the penalty box, he initiated the zone entry alongside Konecny, circling low before pulling the puck out toward the faceoff dot. With defenders drawn to him, Zegras threaded a pinpoint feed across the crease to a wide-open Konecny on the back door, setting up a goal that showcased the vision and creativity that have quickly become his calling card.

With the assist, Zegras extended his career-long point-streak to nine games.

Power Play Magic

Something Philadelphia has struggled with this season has been the man-advantage.

The Flyers entered United Center boasting a bottom-10 league power play, sitting at 25th with a 16.5%. Despite the struggling stats, they were able to convert. The goal came with 43 seconds remaining on the power play and midway through the game, as Jamie Drysdale found Konecny, who slipped a blind pass to Noah Cates for a tap-in that made it 2–0.

🚨 TRAVIS KONECNY TO NOAH CATES pic.twitter.com/DxrkAedLbE — Barstool Philly (@BarstoolPhilly) December 24, 2025

The assist marked Konecny's 300th, and 509th career point.

Draft Class Success

The 2015 NHL Draft has aged into one of the NHL’s most accomplished classes, and Travis Konecny’s milestone further underscores its depth. With his 300th career assist, Konecny became the eighth player from the class to reach the mark, doing so despite being selected 24th overall and outside the top 10.

Players in the top-10 include Connor McDavid, Mitch Marner, Jack Eichel and Mikko Rantanen just to name a few.

Historic Numbers

Konecny became the 16th Flyer to hit the 300-assist marker. He is also the 16th in team history to reach the 500 point plateau.

The Ontario native sits just 55 goals below Flyers captain Sean Couturier's 564 goals. Couturier has played 227 more games than Konecny.

Dec 22, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers right wing Travis Konecny (11) against the Vancouver Canucks at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Hockey News' Sam Carchidi projects Konecny is on pace to become the best Flyers goal-scorer ever. The 28-year-old is on pace to break Bill Barber's franchise-record 420 career goals.

Konecny and the Flyers travel to Seattle to begin the post-Christmas schedule. Puck drop is set for 8 p.m.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!



• Oilers Connor McDavid Back on Top of Scoring and MVP

• Unsung Hero Fueling Avalanche's Incredible Season

• Mason Marchment Making Impact for Blue Jackets After Trade

• Sabres GM Won't Be Swayed by Alex Lyon's Hot Streak

• Connor McDavid Leads Red-Hot Oilers Into Battle of Alberta