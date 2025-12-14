Flyers Forward Finding His Game in Philadelphia

Carl Grundstrom isn’t wasting time making an impression.

The 28-year-old Philadelphia Flyers forward has made his case for belonging on an NHL roster, extending it Saturday against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Point Streak Extended

After playing in one contest with the Flyers on Nov. 8, a 3-2 overtime loss to Ottawa, Grundstrom was recalled after it was announced that forward Tyson Foerster would miss 2-3 months with an upper-body injury.

Since being recalled, Grundstrom has points in three straight games, including a goal against the Canes.

With Carolina taking a late lead thanks to a breakaway tally from Seth Jarvis, Grundstrom wasted no time to find the equalizer just 22 seconds later, tying the game at 3-3.

Dec 13, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Carolina Hurricanes center Seth Jarvis (24) scores a goal against Philadelphia Flyers goalie Samuel Ersson (33) in the third period at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

On a 2-on-1 with Garnet Hathaway, Grundstrom fired a shot past Carolina netminder Pyotr Kochetkov, tying the game at 3-3. The Hurricanes would become the first team to hand the Flyers a shootout loss, winning 4-3.

"It was a good chip by Rod [Rodrigo Abols]," Grundstrom said. "He [Kochetkov] left some space on the short side."

Who in the World is Carl Grundstrom?

Grundstrom was drafted in the second round, 57th overall, by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2016 NHL Draft, 56 picks after the Leafs drafted Auston Matthews first overall.

Despite not playing for the Maple Leafs, Grundstrom helped lead the Toronto Marlies, the Leafs' AHL affiliate, to their first Calder Cup championship in 2017-18.

Grundstrom was then involved in a deal with the Los Angeles Kings as the Leafs dealt him to California in exchange for defenseman Jake Muzzin.

In 236 games with Los Angeles, the Swede netted 67 points off of 40 goals and 27 assists.

Grundstrom was then sent to the Bay Area in a trade with the San Jose Sharks in June 2024. In only 56 games, he tallied nine points off three goals and six assists.

Oct 1, 2025; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks right wing Carl Grundstrom (91) shoots the puck against Anaheim Ducks defenseman Tristan Luneau (67) during the second period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images | Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

In October 2025, Flyers GM Daniel Briere traded away LTIR defenseman Ryan Ellis and a conditional sixth-round pick to San Jose in exchange for Grundstrom and Artem Guryev.

Stabilizing the Bottom Six

Beyond the points, Grundstrom has helped bring structure and reliability to the Flyers’ bottom six. His straight-line game, willingness to finish checks and comfort playing without the puck have given the Flyers a consistent presence on shifts where momentum can easily swing.

Grundstrom has simplified his approach, focusing on forechecking pressure, puck support and responsible play in all three zones.

That has allowed his line to spend less time defending and more time keeping play moving in the right direction, something the Flyers have prioritized throughout the season.

For a team that values effort and details, Grundstrom’s style fits naturally. He doesn’t need elevated minutes to make an impact, and his ability to maintain pace late in games has helped stabilize the lineup when the Flyers roll four lines.

