Brett Kulak Partnership Brings Out Best in Penguins' Veteran

Kris Letang has been struggling this season. The 38-year-old defenseman has been searching for answers as his play has declined through the first half of the campaign. But over the past two games against the Montreal Canadiens, something has changed.

Letang has looked like a different player since being paired with Brett Kulak. Pittsburgh lost 4-0 on Saturday before bouncing back with a 4-3 shootout victory on Sunday, but Letang's improved play was evident in both contests.

The new pairing has given the veteran defenseman a boost that he had been missing for much of the season. Josh Yohe of The Athletic noted the impact of the coaching decision, even as the Penguins have struggled overall. That's high praise considering how inconsistent Letang has been all year.

"I like what Muse has done with the blue line. Brett Kulak's presence has helped Kris Letang," Yoke wrote. "Those two have been together for two games, and I'd suggest the past two games against the Canadiens have been two of Letang's best games of the season."

The Age Question

The decision to pair him with Kulak, who came over in the trade that sent Tristan Jarry to the Edmonton Oilers, appears to be paying dividends. Yohe acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding the veteran defenseman’s decline but gave credit where it was due.

"I don't know what's going on with Letang and how much of it is attributable to age. So, while it's been a tough stretch for Muse and he's made mistakes, give him credit for going with that duo," Yohe admitted. Now the age factor is unavoidable.

Dec 14, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang (58) skates with the puck against the Utah Mammoth during the first period at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Letang is in his 20th NHL season, all with Pittsburgh, and Father Time catches up to everyone eventually. But the Kulak pairing has shown that with the right partner, Letang can still contribute at a high level. Ryan Shea had been Letang's defense partner for most of the season before Kulak arrived.

Yohe made it clear this isn't about Shea's performance. "No knock on Ryan Shea, who has been solid and has been Letang's defense partner almost exclusively," the analyst noted.

Shea has done his job and provided stability. But sometimes a veteran player needs a different partner to unlock their game, and that appears to be the case with Kulak.

Physicality and Edge

Kulak has brought more than just solid defensive play. He's added a physical element that the Penguins' blue line has been missing. In the Dec. 21 game, Kulak delivered a big hit in the first period and cleaned up the front of the net with authority. This style from the young D-man perfectly complements Letang’s offensive plays.

While the pair still haven’t played that many games together, with the contest against Montreal being their second pairing, if the duo can maintain this level of play, then Pittsburgh’s blue line looks sorted for now. Kulak just has to keep the tempo while Letang brings the veteran presence that won the Penguins multiple Stanley Cups.

Kulak will also have the chance to extend Letang’s time as one of Pittsburgh’s core players. Now, whether it's sustainable remains to be seen. But for now, Dan Muse made the right call pairing Brett Kulak with Kris Letang, and the veteran defenseman is showing signs of life.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!