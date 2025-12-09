Hockey Canada Unveils 2026 World Juniors Camp Roster

Hockey Canada has unveiled the 27 players invited to its world junior training camp ahead of the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship from Dec. 26-Jan. 5, 2026, in Saint Paul and Minneapolis, Minn.

Per reports, Hockey Canada is also still leaving its roster open for possible NHL loans through Dec. 22. Headlining names on the camp roster include returner Gavin McKenna of Penn State, in addition to six players who have already appeared in league play — Harrison Brunicke, Braeden Cootes, Luchanko, Brady Martin, and Zayne Parekh. Also listed is Michael Misa of the San Jose Sharks.

The roster consists of 15 forwards, nine defensemen and three goaltenders.

Hockey Canada Releases Roster Ahead of World Juniors Training Camp

Cole Beaudoin, Carter George, Jack Ivankovic, Jett Luchanko and Porter Martone all also return.

Hockey Canada brought three players that are NHL Draft-eligible in McKenna, Keaton Verhoeff and Carson Carels.

Calgary Flames prospects Zayne Parekh and Cole Reschny are also featured. Parekh, only 19, has already appeared in 11 games for the Flames so far this year. Originally selected by Calgary at No. 9 in the 2024 NHL Draft, Parekh made his NHL debut and scored his first league goal on April 17 at Los Angeles.

Dale Hunter, the longtime London Knights head coach, will serve as Canada's head coach behind the bench.

Team Canada's camp runs Dec. 12-22 in Niagara Falls, Ont., and also includes pre-tournament games against Sweden in Kitchener, Ont., and London, Ont., and Denmark in Minnesota. Canada opens the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship on Dec. 26 against the Czechs at the 3M Arena in Minneapolis.

The full roster has been posted across X as follows:

Canada is looking to overcome back-to-back quarterfinal exits, including a rough stint on home ice in Ottawa last season. They most recently won gold in the 2020 World Junior Championship.

As previously reported by Breakaway On SI, Team USA released the names of 28 players set on their preliminary roster for the 2026 U.S. National Junior Team on Dec. 1. The U.S. will play its first game in the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship against Germany, which is slated for Dec. 26 in Saint Paul. The U.S. looks to win a third straight WJC gold medal for the first time in history.

Sam Dickinson and Berkly Catton remain with the Sharks and Seattle Kraken, respectively, but that could change. Catton is now considered on week-to-week status due to an upper-body injury.

