Sharks' Macklin Celebrini Ready to Make Big Leap
Ask the players in the NHL, and it’s clear that the San Jose Sharks have the league’s next breakout star. That player is second-year center Macklin Celebrini. The 19-year-old had a fantastic rookie season, compiling the third-most points by an 18-year-old in a season since Sidney Crosby’s 100-point season in 2005-2006.
When players were asked at the NHL/NHLPA North American Media Tour which player was next, the majority of the players who answered named the rising Sharks star. Players like Crosby, Pierre-Luc Dubois of the Washington Capitals and Sam Reinhart of the Florida Panthers were just a few of the players singing Celebrini’s praises.
“Macklin has already broken out, but I don't think people realize how good he is all over the ice, not just offensively, at that age,” Reinhart stated.“I'm excited to see what he can do this year."
Dubois agreed with Reinhart’s analysis. He also echoed the excitement of seeing what this year brings for the second-year player.
”Last year I thought Celebrini was already really good as an 18-year-old,” Dubois said. “One year later, I think their team will be a little bit better, too, more experienced. So, I think he can have a really good year.”
Second-Year Phenom
What Dubois hits on here is what the rest of the NHL likely expects out of Celebrini. Like Crosby, like Connor McDavid and so many other elite players in the NHL, that second-year jump is often what launches a player into superstardom.
Crosby and McDavid both won their first Art Ross Trophy as the NHL’s leading scorers during their second NHL seasons. They also were both named the league’s MVP in their second seasons, marking the start of two careers filled with multiple MVP awards and other scoring accolades.
Celebrini has the chance to mirror this path with the Sharks. Leading the league in scoring is, granted, a huge challenge for the 19-year-old. When Crosby was in his second year, he was fighting with the likes of Joe Thornton and Martin St. Louis for the scoring lead. No disrespect to the two Hockey Hall of Famers, but Crosby and Alex Ovechkin reset the league and raised the standard of excellence upon their arrival.
McDavid did the same thing in 2016-2017, but faced even steeper scoring competition. The league was two years removed from Jamie Benn’s 87-point Art Ross Trophy-winning season, but McDavid launched the league back into the higher-scoring era it’s currently in.
Now, Celebrini has both Crosby and McDavid still in the league plus multiple other 100+ point scorers still ruling the league. Still, the players in the NHL are demonstrating a clear belief in the youngster’s ability to rise the ranks and join the elite tier of players.
It goes to show just how special a player Celebrini is. The future is bright for the Sharks, as they have one of the most exciting cores in the league that's led by a second-year player ready to leap into superstardom.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!