Veteran Forward Leading Mammoth's Blistering Start
Utah Mammoth forward Nick Schmaltz is on a torrid pace to begin the 2025-2026 season. The Mammoth have the entire NHL on alert as the first few weeks of the season progress, jumping out to a 7-2-0 record in their first nine games.
Schmaltz’s performance has been instrumental for the Mammoth, and he’s proving to be an indispensable piece of their puzzle for the short and long-term.
Top-Six Play Driver
Schmaltz has been one of the most efficient and productive play drivers in the Western Conference to start the year. He’s played the majority of his even strength time on the wing alongside Barrett Hayton and captain Clayton Keller.
The trio has been tilting the ice in their favor so far. According to MoneyPuck game data, the line has outshot their opponents by 15 during their roughly 71 minutes of 5-on-5 ice time together, accumulating 60 shots on goal compared to the 45 they’ve allowed.
That’s also translated to expected goals and points for and against. MoneyPuck’s data also shows that the line has captured 69.8% of the expected goals during their 5-on-5 ice time. They’ve also accumulated an expected goals for of 3.19 per 60 minutes compared to allowing 1.34 expected goals against per 60 minutes.
What this all means is that this trio is controlling the puck, playing in the offensive zone and creating chances when in the zone and limiting their opponents to low-quality scoring chances. It’s a huge reason why the Mammoth are off to such a strong start.
Extension Incoming?
Schmaltz is off to a blistering start, and it looks like he should exceed the 58-point mark for the fifth consecutive season. He’s posted back-to-back 60+ point seasons as well, and he’s averaging over a point per game to begin the 2025-2026 campaign.
Schmaltz currently makes $5.85 million and is just a few months away from unrestricted free agency. The 29-year-old could be in line for a huge payday next summer.
That is, unless, he comes to terms on an extension with Utah before next July. The Mammoth have a projected $37 million in salary cap space next summer, according to PuckPedia, and that means they have plenty of financial flexibility to afford his new deal.
The sticking point will likely be the length of the contract. The Mammoth have a slew of young players rising up the ranks and will be in need of new deals over the next few summers. Getting Schmaltz locked up for a reasonable length of time is top priority in Utah, and it’s unclear if that will lineup with what the veteran forward is seeking in his next contact.
Whatever the case or result of these negotiations, Schmaltz has proved his worth to the Utah organization. He continues to be an indispensable piece of their immediate needs and their future.
