Senators Forward Named NHL Star for Explosive Production
Ottawa Senators forward Drake Batherson put together one of the most productive weeks of his NHL career, leading the league in scoring with eight points (three goals, five assists) across four games. His consistency helped Ottawa post a 2-1-1 record, keeping the Senators competitive in the early part of the season.
Batherson kicked off the week in explosive fashion. On Oct. 27, he tallied two goals and an assist — including the game-winning marker — in Ottawa’s commanding 7-2 victory over the Boston Bruins. It marked his second straight three-point performance after recording a 2-1–3 line two nights earlier in Washington.
Back-to-Back Three-Point Games
The following evening in Chicago, Batherson continued to make an impact, picking up two assists in a 7-3 loss to the Blackhawks. While Ottawa’s defense struggled, the winger’s offensive rhythm remained sharp, extending his multi-point streak to three games.
Batherson’s hot hand carried over into the Oct. 30 matchup with the Calgary Flames, where he contributed an assist in regulation and delivered the decisive shootout goal in a 4-3 Ottawa victory. His composure in the skills competition sealed the Senators’ second win of the week and further underscored his growing leadership role on the roster.
"A lot of credit to the linemates, Timmy [Tim Stützle] and Cuzzy [Dylan Cozens]," Batherson said following the win against Calgary. "We're just hounding pucks in the o-zone, hunting down their D, creating turnovers and making the most out of our rush chances."
Finishing Strong Against Montreal
The Senators closed out the week against the Montreal Canadiens on Nov. 1, where Batherson once again played a key role. He recorded a goal and an assist in a 4-3 overtime defeat, marking his fourth multi-point outing in his last five games. Despite the loss, his consistency continued to anchor Ottawa’s top six and power-play units.
Leading the Way in Ottawa
A fourth-round pick (121st overall) in the 2017 NHL Draft, Batherson has steadily developed into one of Ottawa’s most reliable offensive weapons. Through 10 games this season, he leads the team with five goals and 10 assists for 15 points.
In 401 career NHL appearances, all with the Senators, Batherson has totaled 121 goals and 187 assists for 308 points, building a reputation as a steady and skilled playmaker. If his recent form continues, Batherson could be on pace for one of the best offensive seasons of his career — and perhaps help Ottawa push back into playoff contention after clinching the postseason in 2024-25.
