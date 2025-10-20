Golden Knights Captain to Miss Multiple Weeks
The Vegas Golden Knights are dealing with an injury to one of their best players and their team captain. Winger Mark Stone, the forward who captained the team to their 2023 Stanley Cup championship, suffered an injury that will force him out for multiple weeks.
According to multiple reports, the Golden Knights captain suffered an upper-body injury to his wrist and will be out on a week-to-week basis as he recovers. The injury seemingly occurred during the team’s recent contest against the Calgary Flames. Midway through the third period, Stone exited the game and did not return. The team’s head coach, Bruce Cassidy, did not confirm any further details after the game.
Leader in the Locker Room and On the Ice
Stone is one of the best captains in the NHL, and that’s due to the totality of his leadership. His play on the ice sets the tone. He is a relentless player on both ends of the ice, is incredibly productive offensively and is a player you want on the ice defending a lead late in the third period.
Through the first six games, his production has reached an unreal rate. He has points in every game before his injury, collecting two goals and 11 assists for 13 points while averaging over 20 minutes of ice time.
Injuries Strike Again
Stone is a heck of a player and leader for Vegas, but staying on the ice has been a nearly impossible task for the captain. He hasn’t played more than 55 regular season games since 2018-2019, the year he arrived in Vegas via trade.
Last year, he played in 66 games. The year before that was 56 and the year before that was 43. Now, he’s once again set to miss time during the regular season.
The hope remains the same as it has since Stone became a member of the Golden Knights, they just need him back for the postseason. During their three consecutive deep postseason runs between 2020 and 2023, Stone appeared in at least 20 contests per playoffs.
During their Stanley Cup victory in 2023, he was even better. He averaged over a point-per-game, finishing the playoffs with 11 goals and 13 assists for 24 points.
The one issue for Vegas this year is they don’t have the luxury of utilizing the Long-Term Injured Reserve to their advantage. Instead, they will only receive slight financial relief by placing him on LTIR. And the loophole of not needing to be salary cap compliant in the playoffs has been closed, meaning they can’t overspend for another top winger and have Stone step back into the lineup unless they fit the entirety of both contracts under the cap.
