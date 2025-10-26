Capitals Fire Assistant Coach After NHL Investigation
The Washington Capitals are removing one of their NHL assistant coaches after an investigation from the NHL. The Caps shared that they relieved Mitch Love of his duties with the organization.
The Capitals made the announcement following an NHL-led investigation into what the organization described as “past allegations.” In the team’s official announcement, they shared a bit more context to Love’s dismissal.
”Mitch Love has been relieved of his duties as an assistant coach, effective immediately,” the organization stated. “This decision follows the findings of an NHL-led investigation into past allegations. The organization is committed to maintaining the highest standards of conduct and accountability.”
Time With Washington
Love was with the Capitals organization for two full seasons and the start of a third before being fired. Prior to his hiring in Washington, Love served as the head coach of the Calgary Flames’ AHL affiliate for two seasons. His work there put him on the NHL radar and earned him a job with the Capitals’ NHL club.
The decision to fire Love came directly from the Capitals organization. The league has not announced any supplemental punishment or discipline for Love at this time.
Chapter Comes to a Close
The Capitals had been dealing with this issue for some time now, and the dismissal of Love brings this chapter to a close. Over a month and a half ago, the Capitals placed Love on a team-imposed administrative leave. This move coincided with the NHL investigation beginning.
"Washington Capitals assistant coach Mitch Love has been placed on team-imposed leave pending results of an investigation by the National Hockey League," the team stated at the time. "We will refrain from further comment until the NHL’s investigation is complete."
It took a bit of time, but the investigation from the league resolved and it’s clear the findings weren’t great. The Capitals are now moving on completely from Love.
NHL Punishment Coming?
While there hasn’t been anything stated officially from the league at the time of this writing, there is a belief that Love could be suspended for a significant amount of time by the NHL. Insider Frank Seravalli shared via his X account that his league sources shared that the NHL plans to suspend Love for one year due to the findings of the investigation.
”Sources say #NHL has suspended #allcaps assistant coach Mitch Love for the entirety of the 2025-2206 season following an investigation into alleged domestic abuse,” he wrote. “The victim reported allegations directly to #NHL and teams Love interviewed with over summer for head coach vacancies.”
The league has not yet issued an official statement or ruling.
