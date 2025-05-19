BYU Cougars Standout Garnering Major Hype Ahead of NBA Draft
As we approach the 2025 NBA Draft, it's clear that Duke star Cooper Flagg remains the undisputed No. 1 pick. But there has been one prospect that has made major strides throughout his time at the NBA Combine in BYU star guard Egor Demin.
ESPN Draft analysts Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo recently published a full two-round mock draft on Monday, in which Givony selected Demin at No. 11 by the Portland Trail Blazers.
"Demin had a positive week at the combine in Chicago, measuring bigger than expected at 6-9½ in shoes and then putting on one of the most impressive pro day performances we've seen in some time, causing even the most skeptical of NBA evaluators to acknowledge his undeniable talent," wrote Givony.
The freshman from Moscow, Russia ended the 2024-25 season averaging 10.6 points and 5.5 assists per game, along with shooting 41.2 percent from the field. While Demin had a solid stretch during the Cougars three-games in the NCAA Tournament, it was his impressive showing at this year's combine that has skyrocketed his stock. At 6-foot-9 and a half, many scouts have taken note of his rare combination of size and athleticism.
Givony would then go on to discuss why he had Portland selecting Demin, stating that he could be interesting in the long term plan.
"The Trail Blazers can go in several directions with this pick, and adding a big guard with a strong feel for the game who can slide into different roster configurations could be interesting long term," claimed Givony.