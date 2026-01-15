Full List of Games Impacted in College Basketball Point-Shaving Scandal

In a wide-ranging scandal rocking college basketball, U.S. Attorneys in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania released a list of 29 games involving 17 teams spanning the 2023–24 and ’24–25 seasons where alleged game-fixing occurred. On Thursday, 26 people were charged in connection with the scheme.

Here are the games impacted, according to the EDPA:

Nicholls State vs. McNeese State, Feb. 17, 2024 Tulane vs. East Carolina, Feb. 18, 2024 Northwestern State vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, Feb. 19, 2024 Saint Louis vs. Duquesne, Feb. 20, 2024 La Salle vs. St. Bonaventure, Feb. 21, 2024 Fordham vs. Duquesne, Feb. 23, 2024 Buffalo vs. Western Michigan, Feb. 24, 2024 DePaul vs. Georgetown, Feb. 24, 2024 Buffalo vs. Kent State, Feb. 27, 2024 Robert Morris vs. Northern Kentucky, Feb. 28, 2024 Southern Mississippi vs. South Alabama, Feb. 28, 2024 Southern Mississippi vs. Louisiana, March 1, 2024 Kennesaw State vs. Queens University of Charlotte, March 1, 2024 Tulane vs. Florida Atlantic, March 2, 2024 DePaul vs. Butler, March 2, 2024 Coppin State vs. South Carolina State, March 4, 2024 Buffalo vs. Ohio, March 5, 2024 DePaul vs. St. John’s March 5, 2024 Robert Morris vs. Purdue-Fort Wayne, March 5, 2024 New Orleans vs. Lamar, March 11, 2024 Abilene Christian vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, March 19, 2024 Abilene Christian vs. Tarleton State, March 20, 2024 North Carolina A&T vs. Towson, March 29, 2024 Eastern Michigan vs. Oakland, Nov. 21, 2024 Alabama State vs. Southern Mississippi, Dec. 5, 2024 Eastern Michigan vs. Wright State, Dec. 21, 2024 New Orleans vs. McNeese State, Dec. 28, 2024 New Orleans vs. Vanderbilt, Dec. 30, 2024 New Orleans vs. Southeastern Louisiana, Jan. 11, 2025

