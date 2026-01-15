SI

Full List of Games Impacted in College Basketball Point-Shaving Scandal

Over two seasons, 29 games involving 17 teams were allegedly impacted by a game-fixing scheme in college basketball.
Michael Rosenberg, Pat Forde|
Over two seasons, 29 games involving 17 teams were allegedly impacted by a game-fixing scheme in college basketball.
Over two seasons, 29 games involving 17 teams were allegedly impacted by a game-fixing scheme in college basketball. | Kirby Lee/Imagn Images

In this story:

Nicholls ColonelsMcNeese State CowboysTulane Green WaveEast Carolina PiratesNorthwestern State DemonsTexas A&M-Corpus Christi IslandersSaint Louis BillikensDuquesne DukesLa Salle ExplorersSt. Bonaventure BonniesFordham RamsBuffalo BullsWestern Michigan BroncosGeorgetown HoyasDePaul Blue DemonsKent State Golden FlashesRobert Morris ColonialsNorthern Kentucky NorseSouthern Miss Golden EaglesSouth Alabama JaguarsLouisiana Ragin' CajunsKennesaw State OwlsFlorida Atlantic OwlsButler BulldogsCoppin State EaglesSouth Carolina State BulldogsOhio BobcatsSt. John's Red StormPurdue Fort Wayne MastodonsNew Orleans PrivateersLamar CardinalsAbilene Christian WildcatsNorth Carolina A&T AggiesTowson TigersEastern Michigan EaglesOakland Golden GrizzliesAlabama State HornetsWright State RaidersVanderbilt CommodoresSoutheastern Louisiana Lions

In a wide-ranging scandal rocking college basketball, U.S. Attorneys in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania released a list of 29 games involving 17 teams spanning the 2023–24 and ’24–25 seasons where alleged game-fixing occurred. On Thursday, 26 people were charged in connection with the scheme.

Here are the games impacted, according to the EDPA:

  1. Nicholls State vs. McNeese State, Feb. 17, 2024
  2. Tulane vs. East Carolina, Feb. 18, 2024
  3. Northwestern State vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, Feb. 19, 2024
  4. Saint Louis vs. Duquesne, Feb. 20, 2024
  5. La Salle vs. St. Bonaventure, Feb. 21, 2024
  6. Fordham vs. Duquesne, Feb. 23, 2024
  7. Buffalo vs. Western Michigan, Feb. 24, 2024
  8. DePaul vs. Georgetown, Feb. 24, 2024
  9. Buffalo vs. Kent State, Feb. 27, 2024
  10. Robert Morris vs. Northern Kentucky, Feb. 28, 2024
  11. Southern Mississippi vs. South Alabama, Feb. 28, 2024
  12. Southern Mississippi vs. Louisiana, March 1, 2024
  13. Kennesaw State vs. Queens University of Charlotte, March 1, 2024
  14. Tulane vs. Florida Atlantic, March 2, 2024
  15. DePaul vs. Butler, March 2, 2024
  16. Coppin State vs. South Carolina State, March 4, 2024
  17. Buffalo vs. Ohio, March 5, 2024
  18. DePaul vs. St. John’s March 5, 2024
  19. Robert Morris vs. Purdue-Fort Wayne, March 5, 2024
  20. New Orleans vs. Lamar, March 11, 2024
  21. Abilene Christian vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, March 19, 2024
  22. Abilene Christian vs. Tarleton State, March 20, 2024
  23. North Carolina A&T vs. Towson, March 29, 2024
  24. Eastern Michigan vs. Oakland, Nov. 21, 2024
  25. Alabama State vs. Southern Mississippi, Dec. 5, 2024
  26. Eastern Michigan vs. Wright State, Dec. 21, 2024
  27. New Orleans vs. McNeese State, Dec. 28, 2024
  28. New Orleans vs. Vanderbilt, Dec. 30, 2024
  29. New Orleans vs. Southeastern Louisiana, Jan. 11, 2025

More College Basketball from Sports Illustrated

Listen to SI’s college sports podcast, Others Receiving Votes, below or on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s YouTube channel.

Published
Michael Rosenberg
MICHAEL ROSENBERG

Michael Rosenberg is a senior writer for Sports Illustrated, covering any and all sports. He writes columns, profiles and investigative stories and has covered almost every major sporting event. He joined SI in 2012 after working at the Detroit Free Press for 13 years, eight of them as a columnist. Rosenberg is the author of "War As They Knew It: Woody Hayes, Bo Schembechler and America in a Time of Unrest." Several of his stories also have been published in collections of the year's best sportswriting. He is married with three children.

Share on XFollow rosenberg_mike
Pat Forde
PAT FORDE

Pat Forde is a senior writer for Sports Illustrated who covers college football and college basketball as well as the Olympics and horse racing. He cohosts the College Football Enquirer podcast and is a football analyst on the Big Ten Network. He previously worked for Yahoo Sports, ESPN and The (Louisville) Courier-Journal. Forde has won 28 Associated Press Sports Editors writing contest awards, has been published three times in the Best American Sports Writing book series, and was nominated for the 1990 Pulitzer Prize. A past president of the U.S. Basketball Writers Association and member of the Football Writers Association of America, he lives in Louisville with his wife. They have three children, all of whom were collegiate swimmers.

Share on XFollow ByPatForde
Home/College Basketball