Full List of Games Impacted in College Basketball Point-Shaving Scandal
In a wide-ranging scandal rocking college basketball, U.S. Attorneys in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania released a list of 29 games involving 17 teams spanning the 2023–24 and ’24–25 seasons where alleged game-fixing occurred. On Thursday, 26 people were charged in connection with the scheme.
Here are the games impacted, according to the EDPA:
- Nicholls State vs. McNeese State, Feb. 17, 2024
- Tulane vs. East Carolina, Feb. 18, 2024
- Northwestern State vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, Feb. 19, 2024
- Saint Louis vs. Duquesne, Feb. 20, 2024
- La Salle vs. St. Bonaventure, Feb. 21, 2024
- Fordham vs. Duquesne, Feb. 23, 2024
- Buffalo vs. Western Michigan, Feb. 24, 2024
- DePaul vs. Georgetown, Feb. 24, 2024
- Buffalo vs. Kent State, Feb. 27, 2024
- Robert Morris vs. Northern Kentucky, Feb. 28, 2024
- Southern Mississippi vs. South Alabama, Feb. 28, 2024
- Southern Mississippi vs. Louisiana, March 1, 2024
- Kennesaw State vs. Queens University of Charlotte, March 1, 2024
- Tulane vs. Florida Atlantic, March 2, 2024
- DePaul vs. Butler, March 2, 2024
- Coppin State vs. South Carolina State, March 4, 2024
- Buffalo vs. Ohio, March 5, 2024
- DePaul vs. St. John’s March 5, 2024
- Robert Morris vs. Purdue-Fort Wayne, March 5, 2024
- New Orleans vs. Lamar, March 11, 2024
- Abilene Christian vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, March 19, 2024
- Abilene Christian vs. Tarleton State, March 20, 2024
- North Carolina A&T vs. Towson, March 29, 2024
- Eastern Michigan vs. Oakland, Nov. 21, 2024
- Alabama State vs. Southern Mississippi, Dec. 5, 2024
- Eastern Michigan vs. Wright State, Dec. 21, 2024
- New Orleans vs. McNeese State, Dec. 28, 2024
- New Orleans vs. Vanderbilt, Dec. 30, 2024
- New Orleans vs. Southeastern Louisiana, Jan. 11, 2025
