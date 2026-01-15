SI

Every Person Charged in College Basketball Game-Fixing Probe

Twenty college basketball players were charged Thursday along with six people the Eastern District of Pennsylvania calls “fixers” in the alleged scheme.
Michael Rosenberg, Pat Forde|
Kennesaw State guard Simeon Cottle was one of the college basketball players alleged to have manipulated his performances.
Kennesaw State guard Simeon Cottle was one of the college basketball players alleged to have manipulated his performances. | Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

On Thursday, U.S. Attorneys in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania announced charges for 26 people in an alleged college basketball game-fixing scheme that spanned the 2023–24 and ’24–25 seasons across at least 29 games and 17 teams. 

Here is a look at each of the 26 charged in connection with the scheme, according to the EDPA:

Fixers

Jalen Smith

Role: Alleged fixer
Residence: Charlotte, N.C.
Age: 30
Charges: Bribery in sporting contests; conspiracy to commit wire fraud; wire fraud

Marves Fairley

Role: Alleged fixer
Residence: Carson, Miss.
Age: 40
Charges: Bribery in sporting contests; conspiracy to commit wire fraud; wire fraud (three counts)

Shane Hennen

Role: Alleged fixer
Residence: Las Vegas and Philadelphia
Age: 40
Charges: Bribery in sporting contests; conspiracy to commit wire fraud; wire fraud (three counts)

Roderick Winkler

Role: Alleged fixer
Residence: Little Rock, Ark.
Age: 31
Charges: Bribery in sporting contests; conspiracy to commit wire fraud; wire fraud

Alberto Laureano

Role: Alleged fixer
Residence: Bronx, N.Y.
Age: 24
Charges: Bribery in sporting contests; conspiracy to commit wire fraud; wire fraud

Antonio Blakeney

Role: Alleged fixer/Jiangsu Dragons player in the Chinese Basketball Association
Residence: Kissimmee, Fla.
Age: 29
Charges: Conspiracy to commit wire fraud

Players

Isaiah Adams

Role: Buffalo player
Residence: Tampa, Fla.
Age: 24
Charges: Bribery in sporting contests 

Arlando Arnold

Role: Southern Mississippi player
Residence: Picayune, Miss.
Age: 24
Charges: Bribery in sporting contests; conspiracy to commit wire fraud

Simeon Cottle 

Role: Kennesaw State player
Residence: Fairburn, Ga.
Age: 21
Charges: Bribery in sporting contests; conspiracy to commit wire fraud

Kevin Cross

Role: Tulane player
Residence: Edinburg, Texas
Age: 25
Charges: Bribery in sporting contests; conspiracy to commit wire fraud

Micawber Etienne

Role: DePaul player
Residence: Philadelphia
Age: 24
Charges: Bribery in sporting contests

Bradley Ezewiro

Role: Saint Louis player
Residence: Los Angeles
Age: 23
Charges: Bribery in sporting contests; conspiracy to commit wire fraud

Shawn Fulcher

Role: Buffalo and Alabama State player
Residence: Brooklyn
Age: 22
Charges: Bribery in sporting contests; conspiracy to commit wire fraud

Elijah Gray

Role: Fordham player
Residence: Charlotte, N.C.
Age: 22
Charges: Bribery in sporting contests

Carlos Hart

Role: New Orleans player
Residence: Miami
Age: 23
Charges: Bribery in sporting contests; conspiracy to commit wire fraud

Markese Hastings

Role: Robert Morris player
Residence: Grand Rapids, Mich.
Age: 25
Charges: Bribery in sporting contests; conspiracy to commit wire fraud

Corey Hines

Role: Alabama State player
Residence: Atlanta
Age: 23
Charges: Bribery in sporting contests

Cedquavious Hunter

Role: New Orleans player
Residence: Como, Miss.
Age: 22
Charges: Bribery in sporting contests; conspiracy to commit wire fraud

Oumar Koureissi

Role: Nicholls State player
Residence: New York
Age: 24
Charges: Bribery in sporting contests; conspiracy to commit wire fraud

Da’Sean Nelson

Role: DePaul and Eastern Michigan player
Residence: Chicago
Age: 23
Charges: Bribery in sporting contests; conspiracy to commit wire fraud

Demond Robinson

Role: Kennesaw State player
Residence: Montgomery, Ala.
Age: 25
Charges: Bribery in sporting contests; conspiracy to commit wire fraud

Camian Shell

Role: North Carolina A&T player
Residence: Winston-Salem, N.C.
Age: 23
Charges: Bribery in sporting contests; conspiracy to commit wire fraud

Dyquavion Short

Role: New Orleans player
Residence: Greenville, N.C.
Age: 20
Charges: Bribery in sporting contests; conspiracy to commit wire fraud

Airion Simmons

Role: Abilene Christian player
Residence: Little Rock, Ark.
Age: 25
Charges: Bribery in sporting contests; conspiracy to commit wire fraud

Diante Smith

Role: Nicholls State player
Residence: Dallas
Age: 25
Charges: Bribery in sporting contests

Jalen Terry

Role: DePaul and Eastern Michigan player
Residence: Ypsilanti, Mich.
Age: 24
Charges: Bribery in sporting contests; conspiracy to commit wire fraud

