Every Person Charged in College Basketball Game-Fixing Probe

On Thursday, U.S. Attorneys in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania announced charges for 26 people in an alleged college basketball game-fixing scheme that spanned the 2023–24 and ’24–25 seasons across at least 29 games and 17 teams.

Here is a look at each of the 26 charged in connection with the scheme, according to the EDPA:

Fixers

Jalen Smith

Role: Alleged fixer

Residence: Charlotte, N.C.

Age: 30

Charges: Bribery in sporting contests; conspiracy to commit wire fraud; wire fraud

Marves Fairley

Role: Alleged fixer

Residence: Carson, Miss.

Age: 40

Charges: Bribery in sporting contests; conspiracy to commit wire fraud; wire fraud (three counts)

Shane Hennen

Role: Alleged fixer

Residence: Las Vegas and Philadelphia

Age: 40

Charges: Bribery in sporting contests; conspiracy to commit wire fraud; wire fraud (three counts)

Roderick Winkler

Role: Alleged fixer

Residence: Little Rock, Ark.

Age: 31

Charges: Bribery in sporting contests; conspiracy to commit wire fraud; wire fraud

Alberto Laureano

Role: Alleged fixer

Residence: Bronx, N.Y.

Age: 24

Charges: Bribery in sporting contests; conspiracy to commit wire fraud; wire fraud

Antonio Blakeney

Role: Alleged fixer/Jiangsu Dragons player in the Chinese Basketball Association

Residence: Kissimmee, Fla.

Age: 29

Charges: Conspiracy to commit wire fraud

Players

Isaiah Adams

Role: Buffalo player

Residence: Tampa, Fla.

Age: 24

Charges: Bribery in sporting contests

Arlando Arnold

Role: Southern Mississippi player

Residence: Picayune, Miss.

Age: 24

Charges: Bribery in sporting contests; conspiracy to commit wire fraud

Simeon Cottle

Role: Kennesaw State player

Residence: Fairburn, Ga.

Age: 21

Charges: Bribery in sporting contests; conspiracy to commit wire fraud

Kevin Cross

Role: Tulane player

Residence: Edinburg, Texas

Age: 25

Charges: Bribery in sporting contests; conspiracy to commit wire fraud

Micawber Etienne

Role: DePaul player

Residence: Philadelphia

Age: 24

Charges: Bribery in sporting contests

Bradley Ezewiro

Role: Saint Louis player

Residence: Los Angeles

Age: 23

Charges: Bribery in sporting contests; conspiracy to commit wire fraud

Shawn Fulcher

Role: Buffalo and Alabama State player

Residence: Brooklyn

Age: 22

Charges: Bribery in sporting contests; conspiracy to commit wire fraud

Elijah Gray

Role: Fordham player

Residence: Charlotte, N.C.

Age: 22

Charges: Bribery in sporting contests

Carlos Hart

Role: New Orleans player

Residence: Miami

Age: 23

Charges: Bribery in sporting contests; conspiracy to commit wire fraud

Markese Hastings

Role: Robert Morris player

Residence: Grand Rapids, Mich.

Age: 25

Charges: Bribery in sporting contests; conspiracy to commit wire fraud

Corey Hines

Role: Alabama State player

Residence: Atlanta

Age: 23

Charges: Bribery in sporting contests

Cedquavious Hunter

Role: New Orleans player

Residence: Como, Miss.

Age: 22

Charges: Bribery in sporting contests; conspiracy to commit wire fraud

Oumar Koureissi

Role: Nicholls State player

Residence: New York

Age: 24

Charges: Bribery in sporting contests; conspiracy to commit wire fraud

Da’Sean Nelson

Role: DePaul and Eastern Michigan player

Residence: Chicago

Age: 23

Charges: Bribery in sporting contests; conspiracy to commit wire fraud

Demond Robinson

Role: Kennesaw State player

Residence: Montgomery, Ala.

Age: 25

Charges: Bribery in sporting contests; conspiracy to commit wire fraud

Camian Shell

Role: North Carolina A&T player

Residence: Winston-Salem, N.C.

Age: 23

Charges: Bribery in sporting contests; conspiracy to commit wire fraud

Dyquavion Short

Role: New Orleans player

Residence: Greenville, N.C.

Age: 20

Charges: Bribery in sporting contests; conspiracy to commit wire fraud

Airion Simmons

Role: Abilene Christian player

Residence: Little Rock, Ark.

Age: 25

Charges: Bribery in sporting contests; conspiracy to commit wire fraud

Diante Smith

Role: Nicholls State player

Residence: Dallas

Age: 25

Charges: Bribery in sporting contests

Jalen Terry

Role: DePaul and Eastern Michigan player

Residence: Ypsilanti, Mich.

Age: 24

Charges: Bribery in sporting contests; conspiracy to commit wire fraud

