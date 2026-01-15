Every Person Charged in College Basketball Game-Fixing Probe
On Thursday, U.S. Attorneys in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania announced charges for 26 people in an alleged college basketball game-fixing scheme that spanned the 2023–24 and ’24–25 seasons across at least 29 games and 17 teams.
Here is a look at each of the 26 charged in connection with the scheme, according to the EDPA:
Fixers
Jalen Smith
Role: Alleged fixer
Residence: Charlotte, N.C.
Age: 30
Charges: Bribery in sporting contests; conspiracy to commit wire fraud; wire fraud
Marves Fairley
Role: Alleged fixer
Residence: Carson, Miss.
Age: 40
Charges: Bribery in sporting contests; conspiracy to commit wire fraud; wire fraud (three counts)
Shane Hennen
Role: Alleged fixer
Residence: Las Vegas and Philadelphia
Age: 40
Charges: Bribery in sporting contests; conspiracy to commit wire fraud; wire fraud (three counts)
Roderick Winkler
Role: Alleged fixer
Residence: Little Rock, Ark.
Age: 31
Charges: Bribery in sporting contests; conspiracy to commit wire fraud; wire fraud
Alberto Laureano
Role: Alleged fixer
Residence: Bronx, N.Y.
Age: 24
Charges: Bribery in sporting contests; conspiracy to commit wire fraud; wire fraud
Antonio Blakeney
Role: Alleged fixer/Jiangsu Dragons player in the Chinese Basketball Association
Residence: Kissimmee, Fla.
Age: 29
Charges: Conspiracy to commit wire fraud
Players
Isaiah Adams
Role: Buffalo player
Residence: Tampa, Fla.
Age: 24
Charges: Bribery in sporting contests
Arlando Arnold
Role: Southern Mississippi player
Residence: Picayune, Miss.
Age: 24
Charges: Bribery in sporting contests; conspiracy to commit wire fraud
Simeon Cottle
Role: Kennesaw State player
Residence: Fairburn, Ga.
Age: 21
Charges: Bribery in sporting contests; conspiracy to commit wire fraud
Kevin Cross
Role: Tulane player
Residence: Edinburg, Texas
Age: 25
Charges: Bribery in sporting contests; conspiracy to commit wire fraud
Micawber Etienne
Role: DePaul player
Residence: Philadelphia
Age: 24
Charges: Bribery in sporting contests
Bradley Ezewiro
Role: Saint Louis player
Residence: Los Angeles
Age: 23
Charges: Bribery in sporting contests; conspiracy to commit wire fraud
Shawn Fulcher
Role: Buffalo and Alabama State player
Residence: Brooklyn
Age: 22
Charges: Bribery in sporting contests; conspiracy to commit wire fraud
Elijah Gray
Role: Fordham player
Residence: Charlotte, N.C.
Age: 22
Charges: Bribery in sporting contests
Carlos Hart
Role: New Orleans player
Residence: Miami
Age: 23
Charges: Bribery in sporting contests; conspiracy to commit wire fraud
Markese Hastings
Role: Robert Morris player
Residence: Grand Rapids, Mich.
Age: 25
Charges: Bribery in sporting contests; conspiracy to commit wire fraud
Corey Hines
Role: Alabama State player
Residence: Atlanta
Age: 23
Charges: Bribery in sporting contests
Cedquavious Hunter
Role: New Orleans player
Residence: Como, Miss.
Age: 22
Charges: Bribery in sporting contests; conspiracy to commit wire fraud
Oumar Koureissi
Role: Nicholls State player
Residence: New York
Age: 24
Charges: Bribery in sporting contests; conspiracy to commit wire fraud
Da’Sean Nelson
Role: DePaul and Eastern Michigan player
Residence: Chicago
Age: 23
Charges: Bribery in sporting contests; conspiracy to commit wire fraud
Demond Robinson
Role: Kennesaw State player
Residence: Montgomery, Ala.
Age: 25
Charges: Bribery in sporting contests; conspiracy to commit wire fraud
Camian Shell
Role: North Carolina A&T player
Residence: Winston-Salem, N.C.
Age: 23
Charges: Bribery in sporting contests; conspiracy to commit wire fraud
Dyquavion Short
Role: New Orleans player
Residence: Greenville, N.C.
Age: 20
Charges: Bribery in sporting contests; conspiracy to commit wire fraud
Airion Simmons
Role: Abilene Christian player
Residence: Little Rock, Ark.
Age: 25
Charges: Bribery in sporting contests; conspiracy to commit wire fraud
Diante Smith
Role: Nicholls State player
Residence: Dallas
Age: 25
Charges: Bribery in sporting contests
Jalen Terry
Role: DePaul and Eastern Michigan player
Residence: Ypsilanti, Mich.
Age: 24
Charges: Bribery in sporting contests; conspiracy to commit wire fraud
