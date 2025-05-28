Buzzer Beater On SI

Michigan Wolverines Receive Huge Yaxel Lendeborg News

The projected first-round NBA Draft pick from UAB shared some big news on Tuesday.

Gavin Dorsey

Mar 16, 2025; Fort Worth, TX, USA; UAB Blazers forward Yaxel Lendeborg (3) looks to pass as Memphis Tigers forward Dain Dainja (42) defends during the first half at Dickies Arena. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images
Mar 16, 2025; Fort Worth, TX, USA; UAB Blazers forward Yaxel Lendeborg (3) looks to pass as Memphis Tigers forward Dain Dainja (42) defends during the first half at Dickies Arena. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Following a stellar two seasons at UAB, forward Yaxel Lendeborg announced his intention to enter the NBA Draft. The 6-foot-9, versatile athlete was widely projected to be a first-round pick, but instead will be returning to college to play in the Big Ten.

On Tuesday morning, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Lendeborg had decided to withdraw from the 2025 NBA Draft and transfer to Michigan for his final year of collegiate eligibility. Lendeborg, who had entered the portal in order to preserve his eligibility, was the top-ranked transfer in this year's cycle.

Lendeborg announced the move shortly after with a highlight reel set to A Tribe Called Quest's "Check the Rhime."

"I'll see you at the Crisler Center," Lendeborg wrote in the social media post. "GO BLUE!"

Lendeborg began his career at Arizona Western College, earning JUCO All-American honors twice before transferring to UAB in 2023. He then brought the Blazers to the NCAA Tournament in his first year in Birmingham, leading the team in scoring and rebounding as UAB won the American Athletic Conference Tournament.

During his senior season, Lendeborg averaged a career-high 17.7 points per game on a UAB team that finished first in the AAC in scoring. The two-time AAC Defensive Player of the Year also stuffed the stat sheet with 11.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.7 steals per game in 2024-25.

Lendeborg now headlines a Michigan transfer portal class that ranks second in the nation, trailing only St. John's. Wolverines head coach Dusty May has also received commitments from UCLA center Aday Mara, Illinois forward Morez Johnson Jr. and North Carolina guard Elliot Cadeau.

Read More College Basketball Coverage

feed

Published |Modified
Gavin Dorsey
GAVIN DORSEY

Gavin Dorsey is the Lead Writer for Northwestern Wildcats On SI and covers a handful of other teams in the On SI network, including the Cleveland Browns, Cleveland Cavaliers, Cleveland Guardians, Houston Texans and Ohio State Buckeyes. Before joining On SI in February 2025, he wrote for the Star Tribune and Inside NU while broadcasting college sports for both radio and television. Dorsey is a graduate of Northwestern's Medill School of Journalism, where he also studied psychology. In his free time, he enjoys running and being outdoors. Dorsey is currently a freelance writer for the Associated Press, covering Chicago area sports teams.

Home/News