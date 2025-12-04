Toyota Makes An F1 Comeback, Joining Haas As 2026 Title Sponsor

The MoneyGram Haas F1 Team, as we know it, will no longer exist in 2026. Instead, the team has opted for taking their technical partnership with Toyota Gazoo Racing to the next level.

Their previous title agreement with MoneyGram was announced to be coming to an end in a social media post in the early morning hours for the team in Abu Dhabi. The switch marks the end of Haas' three-year-long stint with their third title sponsor in just five years.

That said, Toyota will take over the 'title sponsor' duties of Haas, hereby known as the TGR Haas F1 Team, cementing a landmark partnership between Toyota Gazoo Racing and the 'American' F1 team.

Toyota Returns to F1 After Exit in 2009

The initial Toyota Gazoo Racing and Haas Partnership announcement was made late in the 2024 Formula 1 season, with the auto-manufacturer-giant joining as a technical partner providing design, technical, and manufacturing services to Haas alongside Haas' present Ferrari power-unit supply.

As is often the case with Formula 1 sponsors, the partnership morphed into a much larger project for Toyota. Now, they will be filling the shoes of a full team rebrand as the new title sponsor, and a much more formal return to Formula 1, with the 'Toyota name' officially appearing in team classification.

Toyota ended its factory program in 2009 after several podiums and significant investment, but never a win or a title bid. This time, Toyota's entry to Formula 1 comes in a more strategic fashion, embedding itself within an already established team of Haas, rather than a standalone works team.

Haas F1 Test with Ryo Hirakawa | Ryo Hirakawa, Haas F1 Test

One of the key components that is expected to grow and expand for Haas is Toyota's influence on the Haas' Driver Development program. TGR has enabled Haas to test previous cars throughout 2025 with Toyota-backed drivers Ryo Hirakawa, Ritomo Miyata, Sho Tsuboi, and Kamui Kobayashi.

This program itself will also be rebranded to the TGR Haas Driver Development Program, doubling down on Toyota's apparent focus on developing future Formula 1 talent under the Haas umbrella.

Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu described the expanded agreement as “a major moment” for the team, reflecting on the outcomes of the initial agreement.

"Our working relationship to-date has been everything we hoped it would be. It’s been evidenced through our successful TPC running this season but there’s been so much more going on behind the scenes too – including the development and installation of the simulator at our Banbury facility for 2026." Ayao Komatsu, Team Principal, Haas

Ayao continued to highlight that other pieces of advanced technology and personnel have "benefited us greatly" over the past year of the Toyota partnership. He added that he only expects those benefits to the team to "grow".

With the rebrand to TGR Haas F1 Team, Toyota’s return looks more sustainable and strategically aligned than its previous factory era, and according to Toyota Motor Corporation's Chairman, Akio Toyoda, it is focused heavily on developing future talent.

"By taking our partnership with Haas another step forward next year, TGR’s ‘People, Product, Pipeline’ mantra – will accelerate in a way we have never seen before. The time has come for the next generation to take their first steps toward the world stage." Akio Toyoda, Chairman, Toyota

Toyoda continued to thank Gene Haas, and Ayao for "standing alongside our young members" and added that he feels that Toyota is now "truly on the move".

The new TGR Haas F1 livery will be revealed online on January 23, 2026, before testing begins in Barcelona the following week.

