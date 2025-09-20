F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025: Free Practice 3 Results

Lando Norris recovered from his Friday crash to top final practice for Formula 1's Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The McLaren driver set the best time of a 1:41.223s to finish two-tenths up on Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who found improvement from a low-key Friday.

Oscar Piastri scrambled a laptime late on to finish third quickest having lost his first two laps to errors.

The only other driver threatening Norris was Lewis Hamilton, who impressed as he looked far more comfortable again in his Ferrari.

Mercedes duo Kimi Antonelli and George Russell followed, though the Briton was left concerned by a lack of confidence on the brakes and will hope to find answers ahead of qualifying at the Baku City Circuit.

Alex Albon confirmed Williams' promise for the weekend with the seventh fastest time of the session, with Oliver Bearman again in the top 10 for Haas.

Racing Bulls driver Liam Lawson shrugged off a spin at Turn 16 to post the ninth best time ahead of the second Ferrari of Charles Leclerc, who was one of a number of drivers to find one of the escape roads across the hour.

Yuki Tsunoda's struggles in the Red Bull was a key story of the session having looked promising on Friday, the Japanese driver 1.4s down on teammate Verstappen.

The drivers faced tricky conditions on an evolving track, with the wind ramping up and morning rain taking away the rubber that was put down during Friday's running.

F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025: Full FP2 results

Position / Driver / Team Gap [s] 1. Lando Norris / McLaren 1:41.223 2. Max Verstappen / Red Bull +0.222 3. Oscar Piastri / McLaren +0.254 4. Lewis Hamilton / Ferrari +0.276 5. Kimi Antonelli / Mercedes +0.653 6. George Russell / Mercedes +0.741 7. Alex Albon / Williams +0.760 8. Oliver Bearman / Haas +0.762 9. Liam Lawson / Racing Bulls +0.923 10. Charles Leclerc / Ferrari +0.986 11. Isack Hadjar / Racing Bulls +1.044 12. Nico Hulkenberg / Sauber +1.205 13. Carlos Sainz / Williams +1.263 14. Fernando Alonso / Aston Martin +1.368 15. Franco Colapinto / Alpine +1.566 16. Yuki Tsunoda / Red Bull +1.617 17. Esteban Ocon / Haas +1.645 18. Gabriel Bortoleto / Sauber +1.837 19. Pierre Gasly / Alpine +2.099 20. Lance Stroll / Aston Martin +2.127

