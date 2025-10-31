George Russell Reveals Key Clause In New Mercedes Contract That Gives Him Control Of F1 Future

Mercedes spent most of 2026 surrounded by rumors over their driver lineup — whether they would keep George Russell and inconsistent rookie Kimi Antonelli, or if one would have to make way for the sport's superstar, Max Verstappen, should he depart Red Bull.

When the news was announced in the middle of October that both drivers were staying after weeks of cryptic answers from Toto Wolf, the fact that both contracts were only for 2026 might have come as a shock.

Russell's impressive race wins at Canada and Singapore show he is a driver capable of winning, while Antonelli is a teenage prodigy. And in a new report, Mercedes' British star recently elaborated on how his contract will benefit him if he performs well.

'Specific clause' will allow George Russell to renew for 2027 if certain goals are met

George Russell is an avid padel player, which he does on his off days from racing, sponsorship events or simulator time. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

In an interview with Tom Cary of The Telegraph, Russell explained that while his seat is guaranteed in 2026, 2027's seat is based on how he performs at Mercedes next year.

“It is something I haven’t actually said publicly, but the deal is, if I’m performing [throughout 2026], we have a specific clause that if I reach, we will automatically renew for 2027.

Russell added:

"My seat for 2027 is in my hands... I’m not being strung along here... if I perform, and I don’t want to go into details, but if I perform, then 100 per cent I’ll be staying.” Russell on contract stipulation

It is most likely that these clauses will be related to getting wins, a certain amount of points, or outperforming his teammate by a certain margin throughout the entirety of 2026. These targets would also likely net Russell financial rewards as well, earning the British driver extra money on top of his existing contract.

Despite being seen here celebrating as Russell takes victory in Canada, he and Verstappen have butted heads, with notable words exchanged at the end of last season. | David Kirouac-Imagn Images

Russell also stated he would enjoy being teammates with rival Verstappen further down the road, with the Dutchman being a hot topic as a future Mercedes signing.

"Max is an incredible driver. There’s no denying that. But that’s why I would relish going up against him... you don’t need to be best mates as team-mates." Russell on Verstappen

There has also been speculation over Mercedes looking strong for next season with regulation changes set to take place, something Max Verstappen touched on a few weeks ago, and Russell lays firm that it is 'not just marketing talk'.

"I’d probably say potentially the only ones who wouldn’t [change their situations for next year] would be the McLaren guys." Russell on next year's team order

