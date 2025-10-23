Hackers Access F1 Drivers' Private Info In Huge FIA Security Breach

One of the biggest pieces of news to emerge out of the F1 world this week is not to do with anything that happened on the track, but rather a data breach involving the FIA.

While Max Verstappen's victory at Austin was sure to make the Dutchman happy, hackers announcing that they had access to his private information only three days later seems not so ideal for the four-time Drivers' champion.

This does not just apply to Verstappen, either — everyone on the grid, and every driver with an FIA-sanctioned license, has been affected in various ways by the hack.

The FIA are involved heavily in other motorsports other than F1, with the WRC and WEC being two other FIA-sanctioned championships. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Gal Nagli, who works in cyber-security to help find vulnerabilities in systems, along with two others, were able to breach the FIA's Driver Categorization portal, which Nagli shared more about on his X account.

The post started with a concerning reveal:

"We found a way to access Max Verstappen's passport, driver's license, and personal information. Along with every other driver's sensitive data." @galnagli on X

After managing to trick the website into granting them administrative permissions, the group was able to access a host of valuable data.

"We logged back in.

The entire interface changed.

We weren't seeing a driver's dashboard anymore.

We were seeing the ADMINISTRATOR panel." @galnagli on X

Enclosed in the post were specific details regarding exactly what was available, which included 'every driver application, all uploaded documents, internal FIA comments and staff management tools' — which meant that private conversations about particular drivers and confidential decisions made by the FIA were available.

The hackers decided to investigate what they could find on F1's biggest star, Verstappen, as an example, with the group successfully managing to locate the Red Bull driver's passport details, personal contact info, his FIA correspondence, as well as his license documents.

Nagli then cleared up that while this personal information was discovered, none of the three, including himself, had accessed what was in the aforementioned files, instead taking screenshots and deleting the test data once finding everything they needed and contacting the FIA.

Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

A screenshot shared by Nagli showed a file titled 'Max Verstappen - CV', which prompted fans to make amusing predictions regarding what could actually be in the 28-year-old's work-related document.

