Red Bull Reportedly Shoot Down Massive Bid For Racing Bulls

For the past decade and a half, Red Bull have always had a junior, or sister, team in F1.

First it was Toro Rosso, then AlphaTauri, then Racing Bulls — also known as RB. This association has seen many drivers race for both teams, including Sebastian Vettel, Daniel Ricciardo, and Max Verstappen.

2025 has been an odd year for both teams, with a driver swap happening earlier in the season — Liam Lawson was demoted from Red Bull to Racing Bulls, with Yuki Tsunoda moving the other way — while on the performance side, Red Bull have struggled and sit third in the constructor standings.

Red Bull reportedly turn down offer for Racing Bulls

According to a report from F1 insider Joe Saward in his personal blog The Green Notebook, Red Bull have shut down an investor offer for their sister team Racing Bulls.

In a recent post made after the Singapore Grand Prix weekend, Saward writes:

"I am reliably informed that Red Bull recently turned down an offer of $2.3 billion from investors wanting to purchase the Racing Bulls team. The Austrian drinks company is getting about one offer a month, the previous highest bid being for $2 billion in August." Joe Saward

This bid follows a period of rapid growth for the sport over the past few seasons, which has seen the Formula One Group's revenue increase by more than double from $1.7 billion in 2017 to $3.9 billion in 2024.

With new team Cadillac set to join the grid in 2026, it seems that the F1 hype is not disappearing any time soon and will only continue to grow.

Rapid period of change for Red Bull

In the past two years, a seemingly stable Red Bull have been through chaotic times. After winning their third Constructors' Championship in a row in 2023, to pair with star driver Max Verstappen's third drivers' title, the start of 2024 was intense.

Allegations of misconduct surfaced regarding team boss Christian Horner, which, while not ending in legal action, did ultimately create a situation that resulted in his departure. To follow, in the second half of last year, chief mechanic Adrian Newey announced he would be joining Aston Martin.

This period of personnel changes in the Red Bull hierarchy has not led to any complications with their sister team Racing Bulls, but the struggles that have come with both promoting Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda from their sister outfit could, in theory, make the Italian feeder team an easy investment target if Red Bull do become dissatisfied.

