Patriots Don't Have Clear Update on TreVeyon Henderson's Ankle Injury Just Yet

FOBXORO — TreVeyon Henderson missed the New England Patriots' first game of the year with an ankle injury he suffered in practice. Another ankle injury forced him out of their Week 5 game as well, and now he might miss some more time.

The Patriots, in the midst of their 45-17 drubbing of the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, were forced to go the entire second half without Henderson and offensive tackle Will Campbell — who both got banged up on the same drive in the second quarter.

The second-year running back had four carries for 22 yards, and one reception for 16 yards on a lateral play from wide receiver Efton Chism III. He was slow to get up on the sideline, and then after a few snaps, would depart to the sideline. Henderson wouldn't go into the blue medical tent, and would walk to the locker room ahead of halftime.

Henderson would be spotted walking in the locker room after the game once reporters entered.

Speaking on Monday, head coach Mike Vrabel shared an update on Henderson's ankle — and how he's in a similar boat to Campbell this close to the game ending.

"We'll evaluate here and see how it looks," Vrabel said. "Wasn't able to finish the game, and you know, if we see that on Wednesday he's going to be limited, then we'll let you know he'll be limited. And I know that those two players will do everything that they can to get back, but unfortunately, they weren't able to finish the game.

"So I don't know where their availability will be just less than 24 hours after the game."

How The Running Game Adapted After Henderson's Injury:

Sep 20, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) runs the ball against Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen (6) in the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Patriots would have to go the rest of the way with just Rhamondre Stevenson and Corey Kiner in the backfield. Vrabel calling the running game "inconsistent" postgame, as Stevenson (13 carries, 64 yards, one touchdown) had some productive runs, but nothing was able to be stretched out for all four quarters.

On Kiner's first carry of the game, he had the ball punched out by former Patriots defensive tackle Adam Butler.

"There was some good ones in there, and then we got too many for, you know, no yardage," Vrabel said Sunday. "We just wanna be able to stay consistent with that. But there was some good ones there at the end, and I thought it was just enough, and Drake made some good decisions with his legs."

OT Will Campbell Also Got Banged Up

Both Henderson and Campbell underwent tests Monday, and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Campbell is believed to have suffered a knee bruise on the same knee that he tore his MCL in a season ago. That injury could force him to the sidelines for a little bit, putting some more stress on an already-banged up offensive line unit.

Oct 11, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots offensive tackle Will Campbell (66) lies on the field with an apparent injury against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"It'll get looked at and (Campbell will) continue to rehab," Vrabel confirmed. "(He) wasn't able to finish the game."

Rookie Caleb Lomu would likely step up at left tackle if Campbell isn't able to go next week.

Edge rusher Dre'Mont Jones and cornerback Charles Woods also left the game with shoulder injuries. Defensive tackle Cory Durden also got rolled up on late.

We'll get another update on Henderson and his status on Wednesday when the Patriots take the field for their first practice of Week 6. If Henderson isn't able to go, the Patriots could potentially elevate second-year back Lan Larison from the practice squad. He made his NFL debut in Week 1 in Seattle.

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