2025 Fantasy Baseball: Bryan Woo Profile, Preview, Predictions
Based on his success last season, the fantasy market will fight for Bryan Woo in drafts despite missing time twice with injuries (right elbow and hamstring). His elite command in 2024 is a sign of fantasy gold if Woo stays on the field for 32 starts.
SP – Bryan Woo, SEA (ADP – 133.5)
Woo started his 2023 season with Bryce Miller at AA, but he needed only nine starts (3-2 with 2.05 ERA and 59 strikeouts over 44.0 innings) before earning his chance in the majors.
Seattle drafted him in the sixth round of the 2021 MLB June Amateur Draft. Over three years in college, Woo struggled in the bullpen and starting (4-7 with a 6.36 ERA and 89 strikeouts over 69.1 innings). TJ surgery cost him some devilment time.
After a rough major league debut (six runs and eight baserunners over two innings with four strikeouts), he gave the Mariners six winning starts (2.20 ERA and 39 strikeouts over 32.2 innings). Woo was up and down over his final 53.0 innings (4.58 ERA and 50 strikeouts).
In his sophomore year with the Mariners, he has two lengthy stints on the injured list. Woo opened 2024 with a right elbow issue, leading to his season debut on May 10th. His stuff arm was electric over his first eight appearances (3-1 with a 1.77 ERA, 0.689 WHIP, and 28 strikeouts over 42.2 innings).
A hamstring injury sidelined him for another 17 days early in the summer. Woo pitched well over his final 14 starts (6-2 with a 3.46 ERA, 1.004 WHIP, and 73 strikeouts over 80.2 innings). Home runs (12) became an issue over this span while struggling in four contests (19 runs, 34 baserunners, and seven home runs over 20.1 innings with 15 strikeouts), three of which came over his last six starts.
His command (1.0 walks per nine) was sensational, but Woo trailed the best pitchers in the game with his strikeout rate (7.5 – 21.4%). Batters only barreled 4.8% of his pitches.
His average fastball (95.0) was challenging to hit (.212 BAA), as well as his sinker (.234 BAA). Woo ditched his cutter in favor of a dynamic slider (.164 BAA) while throwing more changeups (.211 BAA).
Fantasy Outlook: The progression of Woo last season was impressive, but I can’t dismiss his early season elbow issue that showed up again in a minor way in mid-June. His minor league resume shows more strikeout ability, but he did outperform this profile with his walk rate (2.8). The depth of his arsenal projects well against righties and lefties. Interesting option in 2025 as an entire season of his arm should help in a big way in WHIP if he repeats his growth in command. With no negative elbow news in spring training, tee him up and dream big.
