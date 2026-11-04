Best Fantasy Football Landing Spots for Daniel Jones

Daniel Jones emerged as a surprise trade candidate with the 2-6 Indianapolis Colts in a fire sale. Colts Head coach Shane Steichen stuck by his quarterback, announcing Jones as the team's starting QB for week 9, but things could quickly change if a QB-needy team comes knocking

A move to any of these teams gives Jones the opportunity to rejuvenate his Fantasy stock.

Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens are currently in quarterback purgatory with Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley on injured reserve. Even the Ravens' QB 3, Joe Fagnano, is dealing with an ankle injury, but will start in week 9. The Ravens, who sit at 4-4, may want to look outside to solve their QB problem and Jones may be the best option for the AFC North outfit.

Baltimore Ravens likely starting QB Joe Fagnano is wearing significant brace on his right foot during Tuesday's practice.



He was the third Ravens QB to get hurt Sunday in Buffalo.



🎥 @jeffzrebiec pic.twitter.com/nviFV6tLth — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) November 3, 2026

Jones would move to a similar offense in a potential move to Baltimore. Much like with Jonathan Taylor, Jones would have a strong running game to rely on with Derrick Henry by his side. Where Jones can rely shine in this Baltimore offense is by having a Pro Bowl wide receiver on the outside.

Jones lost his WR 1, Alec Pierce, in week 2 of the season and the Colts' passing attack hasn't looked the same since. Josh Downs looked serviceable stepping in as WR 1, but a potential move to Baltimore would gives Jones a reliable WR 1 in Zay Flowers.

Both Jones and Flowers would benefit in the Colts QB heading to Baltimore. Flowers finished with zero Fantasy points last week. If Fagnano remains the Ravens' starting QB, it could be a long season for Flowers and Fantasy managers with Flowers on their team. Acquiring Jones would keep Flowers Fantasy relevant, while giving Jones a chance to shine.

Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings are tied for the best record in the NFL at 6-1, but Kyler Murray hasn't lived up to expectations as their starting QB. The NFC North leaders may want an insurance policy if Murray continues to struggle and Jones may be their best option.

Murray has an abundance of talent around him, but averages less than 200 yards per game and has a 1.66 touchdown-to-interception ratio. With weapons like Justin Jefferson, T.J. Hockenson and Jordan Addison, The Vikings need better QB play with their pass-catching weapons and Jones could be the answer if Murray continues to struggles.

Not too hard to see why Justin Jefferson is frustrated. These are bad misses from Kyler Murray. pic.twitter.com/dZxoZmerCF — Will Ragatz (@WillRagatz) November 2, 2026

Jones would have an abundance of pass-catching talent around him in a potential move to Minnesota compared to an injury-riddle pass-cathcing group Jones is experiencing in Indianapolis.

Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons are a sleeper option for Jones to head to, but Michael Penix Jr.'s recent play and injury history makes the ATL an option for Jones. Penix Jr. threw four interceptions last week in a loss to divisional rivals, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On top of the recent struggles, Penix Jr. missed time early in the season and had to leave The Ravens 30-23 loss to the Ravens, due to injury.

Michael Penix vs Bucs



6-16

41 Pass Yards

4 INT

6.2 Pass Rating pic.twitter.com/oEPfEZl9mt — PFF (@PFF) November 1, 2026

The Falcons are just a half game back from the division lead and adding Jones could help them leapfrog the Carolina Panthers for the NFC South crown. Jones would have Bijan Robinson, Drake London and Kyle Pitts Sr. by his side to revitalize his Fantasy outlook.

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