Giants Releasing RB Najee Harris

New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh admitted he wasn’t a fan of the team's four-man running back rotation Sunday against the Saints, saying he wanted someone to take the bull by the horns.

That running back room just got smaller by one member, as the Giants are releasing veteran Najee Harris , who was one of four running backs, along with Cam Skattebo, Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Devin Singletary, vying for the RB1 role.

Harris, who got the start Sunday against the Saints after Skattebo’s snaps were significantly reduced that week, questioned the team’s decision to rotate running backs.

Asked about Harris’ frustration and whether he felt the need to pare down the number of players at the position, Harbaugh, during his Monday video call with reporters, said, “Do understand it. Respect it. Also understand that that’s earned."

Harbaugh also said that he would love for the Giants to have a RB1 they could count on emerge from the current group.

“I would love for us to be in that kind of circumstance. A (Baltimore Ravens running back) Derrick Henry circumstance, a (Philadelphia Eagles running back) Saquon Barkley circumstance, or whatever it might be. That would be great, and we haven’t. Our run game hasn’t earned that yet, and none of those guys have.”

Harris, who is trying to come back from a season-ending Achilles injury suffered three games into his first season with the Los Angeles Chargers, previously posted four straight 1,000-yard rushing seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He signed a one-year deal in August, a curious move at the time given how similar his downhill running style is to Skattebo’s.

In five games with the Giants, Harris carried the ball 31 times for 99 yards, a career-low 3.2-yard average. His 2.61 yards after contact per carry is also a career low. He also caught one pass for five yards.

With one less competitor for the role, Harbaugh offered public advice to Skattebo, Tracy and Singletary about the still-up-for-grabs RB1 spot.

“Make the most of those opportunities, and you’re sure to get more opportunities,” he said. “Do something. I get it that you want to get out there and get a rhythm, but that rhythm is earned too, and it just hasn’t happened yet.

“My advice is to go out there and take the job when you get the ball. Take the job.”

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