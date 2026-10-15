Week 6 Buy-Low, Sell-High Players: Target Bengals RB Chase Brown

Week 6: Sleepers | Busts | Buy-Low, Sell-High players

Making trades is one of the most enjoyable and exciting parts of playing fantasy football. Like I always say, “if you’re not trading, you’re not trying!” Here are five players you should buy low and five players to sell high ahead of this weekend. For all of your final lineup decisions, be sure to check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em and my weekly fantasy player rankings, which are updated daily throughout the season.

Week 6 Fantasy Buy-Lows

Dak Prescott, QB, Cowboys: Prescott is coming of an “embarrassing” performance against the Buccaneers, scoring fewer fantasy points than undrafted rookie free agent Jalon Daniels. His production hasn’t been as consistent as we had hoped through five weeks either, so now’s the time to put in an offer on the Cowboys' field general. With an explosive offense and a lousy defense, Prescott should be a fantasy asset more often than not.

Chase Brown, RB, Bengals: Brown ranks 16th in fantasy points among running backs, and he has scored 11.2 or fewer points in three of his last four games. Last week, his snap percentage dropped to 59.4% after he was over 70% in each of his first four games (Samaje Perine got more run in Week 5). Brown had similar struggles early last season before busting out, so I’m looking to buy low while I can.

Tee Higgins, WR, Bengals: The Bengals have a bye, and Higgins is coming off a 4.2-point stinker in a win over the Dolphins. He had scored a combined 47.7 fantasy points in his prior two games, however, and the bye week will give him a chance to get healthy as he has dealt with groin and neck injuries. I’d look to make a 2-or-1 offer to acquire Higgins in a trade.

DeVonta Smith, WR, Eagles: Smith continues to deal with hamstring and toe ailments, and there’s no guarantee he’ll be back in Week 6. Even if he misses a few more games, I’d argue that now is the time to pounce on him in a trade. His value is at a lower point, but he could turn into a league winner given how explosive this guy can be.

Colston Loveland, TE, Bears: Loveland has been one of (if not the biggest) bust in fantasy football after five weeks — his value has sunk like the Titanic. The good news is that Caleb Williams is back, and he’s the quarterback Loveland had all of his success with last season. It’s a risk to be certain, but at least Loveland’s fantasy price tag is now far more reasonable

Week 6 Fantasy Sell-Highs

Jayden Daniels, QB, Commanders: Daniels posted an impressive 32.3 fantasy points in Sunday's tie aainst the Giants. That’s the second-most points he has scored in a game in his career. Daniels has been prone to injuries in the past two seasons, though, and his schedule is in the bottom half of the NFL in terms of favorability. As a result, I’d put him on the block and explore offers.

Bucky Irving, RB, Buccaneers: Irving went off last week, scoring 31.5 points against the Cowboys. Keep in mind, however, that he had scored 26.9 points combined in his previous three games. That makes it a good time to put him on the trade block and see what offers come your way, especially if you have backfield depth at a time when start-worthy running backs are hard to find.

Jaylen Warren, RB, Steelers: Warren has been solid over the past three weeks, scoring a combined 73 fantasy points while seeing a near-50% touch share. Coach Mike McCarthy has also said that he will remain the top back even when Rico Dowdle returns. With his stock so high, I’d try to flip him for an elite player at another position, like CeeDee Lamb or Justin Jefferson.

Jameson Williams, WR, Lions: Williams has posted a combined 34.9 fantasy points in his last two games, taking advantage of favorable matchups against the Panthers and Cardinals. In his previous three games, however, Williams posted a combined 22.7 points. That’s Williams in a nutshell … volatile in the stat sheets. As a result, I’d look to deal him now or after his bye week.

Kyle Pitts Sr., TE, Falcons: Pitts had his first solid game of the season in Week 5, scoring a touchdown and 15.2 fantasy points. That’s more points than he had scored in his first four games combined, and that’s why it’s time to sell him. Even if you don’t get the value he might have brought around draft time, getting anything in a deal for Pitts will be a win at this point.