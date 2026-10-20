Skip to main content
SI

Week 7 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings

Coming off a sluggish performance in Cleveland, the Ravens' Derrick Henry remains in the top five among RBs this week.
Michael Fabiano|
Derrick Henry, Ravens.
Derrick Henry, Ravens. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Week 7 ranks: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | Team D | Flex

Welcome to Week 7, fantasy fans! It’s the second week of the season with four teams on a bye; this time it’s the Bills, Chargers, Commanders, and Jaguars. That leaves fantasy fans without James Cook, Bhayshul Tuten, and the Chargers and Commanders backfield disasters. 

This week’s rankings include some risers in Josh Jacobs, who returns from the commissioner’s exempt list, and Bucky Irving. There are a limited number of streaming options based on the matchups—check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em for all the details! A number of backs are dealing with injuries, including Jeremiyah Love, Saquon Barkley, and David Montgomery, and others, like Cam Skattebo and Emanuel Wilson, are falling due to demotion or falling production. 

Here are my fantasy running back rankings as we head into Week 7. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!

Week 7 Fantasy Running Back Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Jahmyr Gibbs

DET

vs. GB

2

Bijan Robinson

ATL

vs. SF

3

Kenneth Walker III

KC

at SEA

4

Christian McCaffrey

SF

at ATL

5

Derrick Henry

BAL

vs. CIN

6

Jonathan Taylor

IND

at MIN

7

Chuba Hubbard

CAR

vs. TB

8

Javonte Williams

DAL

at PHI

9

Ashton Jeanty

LV

vs. LAR

10

Jaylen Warren

PIT

at NO

11

Kyren Williams

LAR

at LV

12

Chase Brown

CIN

at BAL

13

D'Andre Swift

CHI

vs. NE

14

Bucky Irving

TB

at CAR

15

Josh Jacobs

GB

at DET

16

Braelon Allen

NYJ

vs. MIA

17

Aaron Jones Sr.

MIN

vs. IND

18

Ollie Gordon II

MIA

at NYJ

19

Tyler Allgeier

ARI

vs. DEN

20

Rhamondre Stevenson

NE

at CHI

21

Emanuel Wilson

SEA

vs. KC

22

Quinshon Judkins

CLE

at TEN

23

J.K. Dobbins

DEN

at ARI

24

Dameon Pierce

PHI

vs. DAL

25

Alvin Kamara

NO

vs. PIT

26

Blake Corum

LAR

at LV

27

TreVeyon Henderson

NE

at CHI

28

RJ Harvey

DEN

at ARI

29

Tony Pollard

TEN

vs. CLE

30

Woody Marks

HOU

vs. NYG

31

Jordan Mason

MIN

vs. IND

32

Kendre Miller

NO

vs. PIT

33

Tyrone Tracy Jr

NYG

at HOU

34

Roshon Johnson

CHI

vs. NE

35

Brian Robinson Jr.

ATL

vs. SF

36

Samaje Perine

CIN

at BAL

37

Rico Dowdle

PIT

at NO

38

Emmett Johnson

KC

at SEA

39

Mike Washington Jr.

LV

vs. LAR

40

Bam Knight

ARI

vs. DEN

41

Tyjae Spears

TEN

vs. CLE

42

Kenneth Gainwell

TB

at CAR

43

Kaelon Black

SF

at ATL

44

Devin Singletary

NYG

at HOU

45

MarShawn Lloyd

GB

at DET

46

Jawhar Jordan

HOU

vs. NYG

47

Dylan Sampson

CLE

at TEN

48

Justice Hill

BAL

vs. CIN

49

Jaylen Wright

MIA

at NYJ

50

George Holani

SEA

vs. KC

51

Jaleel McLaughlin

CLE

at TEN

52

Najee Harris

NYG

at HOU

53

CJ Donaldson

NO

vs. PIT

54

Cam Skattebo

NYG

at HOU

55

CJ Donaldson

NO

vs. PIT

56

Jaydon Blue

PHI

vs. DAL

57

Corey Kiner

NE

at CHI

58

Isaiah Davis

NYJ

vs. MIA

59

Seth McGowan

IND

at MIN

60

Tyler Badie

DEN

at ARI

Add us as a preferred source on Google
Published | Modified
Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

Share on XFollow Michael_Fabiano
Home/Fantasy