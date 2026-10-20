Week 7 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings
Week 7 ranks: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | Team D | Flex
Welcome to Week 7, fantasy fans! It’s the second week of the season with four teams on a bye; this time it’s the Bills, Chargers, Commanders, and Jaguars. That leaves fantasy fans without James Cook, Bhayshul Tuten, and the Chargers and Commanders backfield disasters.
This week’s rankings include some risers in Josh Jacobs, who returns from the commissioner’s exempt list, and Bucky Irving. There are a limited number of streaming options based on the matchups—check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em for all the details! A number of backs are dealing with injuries, including Jeremiyah Love, Saquon Barkley, and David Montgomery, and others, like Cam Skattebo and Emanuel Wilson, are falling due to demotion or falling production.
Here are my fantasy running back rankings as we head into Week 7. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!
Week 7 Fantasy Running Back Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Jahmyr Gibbs
DET
vs. GB
2
Bijan Robinson
ATL
vs. SF
3
Kenneth Walker III
KC
at SEA
4
Christian McCaffrey
SF
at ATL
5
Derrick Henry
BAL
vs. CIN
6
Jonathan Taylor
IND
at MIN
7
Chuba Hubbard
CAR
vs. TB
8
Javonte Williams
DAL
at PHI
9
Ashton Jeanty
LV
vs. LAR
10
Jaylen Warren
PIT
at NO
11
Kyren Williams
LAR
at LV
12
Chase Brown
CIN
at BAL
13
D'Andre Swift
CHI
vs. NE
14
Bucky Irving
TB
at CAR
15
Josh Jacobs
GB
at DET
16
Braelon Allen
NYJ
vs. MIA
17
Aaron Jones Sr.
MIN
vs. IND
18
Ollie Gordon II
MIA
at NYJ
19
Tyler Allgeier
ARI
vs. DEN
20
Rhamondre Stevenson
NE
at CHI
21
Emanuel Wilson
SEA
vs. KC
22
Quinshon Judkins
CLE
at TEN
23
J.K. Dobbins
DEN
at ARI
24
Dameon Pierce
PHI
vs. DAL
25
Alvin Kamara
NO
vs. PIT
26
Blake Corum
LAR
at LV
27
TreVeyon Henderson
NE
at CHI
28
RJ Harvey
DEN
at ARI
29
Tony Pollard
TEN
vs. CLE
30
Woody Marks
HOU
vs. NYG
31
Jordan Mason
MIN
vs. IND
32
Kendre Miller
NO
vs. PIT
33
Tyrone Tracy Jr
NYG
at HOU
34
Roshon Johnson
CHI
vs. NE
35
Brian Robinson Jr.
ATL
vs. SF
36
Samaje Perine
CIN
at BAL
37
Rico Dowdle
PIT
at NO
38
Emmett Johnson
KC
at SEA
39
Mike Washington Jr.
LV
vs. LAR
40
Bam Knight
ARI
vs. DEN
41
Tyjae Spears
TEN
vs. CLE
42
Kenneth Gainwell
TB
at CAR
43
Kaelon Black
SF
at ATL
44
Devin Singletary
NYG
at HOU
45
MarShawn Lloyd
GB
at DET
46
Jawhar Jordan
HOU
vs. NYG
47
Dylan Sampson
CLE
at TEN
48
Justice Hill
BAL
vs. CIN
49
Jaylen Wright
MIA
at NYJ
50
George Holani
SEA
vs. KC
51
Jaleel McLaughlin
CLE
at TEN
52
Najee Harris
NYG
at HOU
53
CJ Donaldson
NO
vs. PIT
54
Cam Skattebo
NYG
at HOU
55
CJ Donaldson
NO
vs. PIT
56
Jaydon Blue
PHI
vs. DAL
57
Corey Kiner
NE
at CHI
58
Isaiah Davis
NYJ
vs. MIA
59
Seth McGowan
IND
at MIN
60
Tyler Badie
DEN
at ARI
Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.Follow Michael_Fabiano