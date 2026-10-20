Week 7 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings

Welcome to Week 7, fantasy fans! It’s the second week of the season with four teams on a bye; this time it’s the Bills, Chargers, Commanders, and Jaguars. That leaves fantasy fans without James Cook, Bhayshul Tuten, and the Chargers and Commanders backfield disasters.

This week’s rankings include some risers in Josh Jacobs, who returns from the commissioner’s exempt list, and Bucky Irving. There are a limited number of streaming options based on the matchups—check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em for all the details! A number of backs are dealing with injuries, including Jeremiyah Love, Saquon Barkley, and David Montgomery, and others, like Cam Skattebo and Emanuel Wilson, are falling due to demotion or falling production.

Here are my fantasy running back rankings as we head into Week 7. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!

Week 7 Fantasy Running Back Rankings

RK Player TM Opponent 1 Jahmyr Gibbs DET vs. GB 2 Bijan Robinson ATL vs. SF 3 Kenneth Walker III KC at SEA 4 Christian McCaffrey SF at ATL 5 Derrick Henry BAL vs. CIN 6 Jonathan Taylor IND at MIN 7 Chuba Hubbard CAR vs. TB 8 Javonte Williams DAL at PHI 9 Ashton Jeanty LV vs. LAR 10 Jaylen Warren PIT at NO 11 Kyren Williams LAR at LV 12 Chase Brown CIN at BAL 13 D'Andre Swift CHI vs. NE 14 Bucky Irving TB at CAR 15 Josh Jacobs GB at DET 16 Braelon Allen NYJ vs. MIA 17 Aaron Jones Sr. MIN vs. IND 18 Ollie Gordon II MIA at NYJ 19 Tyler Allgeier ARI vs. DEN 20 Rhamondre Stevenson NE at CHI 21 Emanuel Wilson SEA vs. KC 22 Quinshon Judkins CLE at TEN 23 J.K. Dobbins DEN at ARI 24 Dameon Pierce PHI vs. DAL 25 Alvin Kamara NO vs. PIT 26 Blake Corum LAR at LV 27 TreVeyon Henderson NE at CHI 28 RJ Harvey DEN at ARI 29 Tony Pollard TEN vs. CLE 30 Woody Marks HOU vs. NYG 31 Jordan Mason MIN vs. IND 32 Kendre Miller NO vs. PIT 33 Tyrone Tracy Jr NYG at HOU 34 Roshon Johnson CHI vs. NE 35 Brian Robinson Jr. ATL vs. SF 36 Samaje Perine CIN at BAL 37 Rico Dowdle PIT at NO 38 Emmett Johnson KC at SEA 39 Mike Washington Jr. LV vs. LAR 40 Bam Knight ARI vs. DEN 41 Tyjae Spears TEN vs. CLE 42 Kenneth Gainwell TB at CAR 43 Kaelon Black SF at ATL 44 Devin Singletary NYG at HOU 45 MarShawn Lloyd GB at DET 46 Jawhar Jordan HOU vs. NYG 47 Dylan Sampson CLE at TEN 48 Justice Hill BAL vs. CIN 49 Jaylen Wright MIA at NYJ 50 George Holani SEA vs. KC 51 Jaleel McLaughlin CLE at TEN 52 Najee Harris NYG at HOU 53 CJ Donaldson NO vs. PIT 54 Cam Skattebo NYG at HOU 55 CJ Donaldson NO vs. PIT 56 Jaydon Blue PHI vs. DAL 57 Corey Kiner NE at CHI 58 Isaiah Davis NYJ vs. MIA 59 Seth McGowan IND at MIN 60 Tyler Badie DEN at ARI