Luther Burden III VS Terry McLaurin: Which NFC Wide Receiver is Primed for a Big Fantasy Football Season?

Luther Burden III and Terry McLaurin are on different paths in their career with Burden III coming into a hyped sophomore campaign and McLaurin coming off an unproductive season with his quarterback Jayden Daniels missing much of the season.

One of these wide receivers are set up to outperform their ADP, while the other may struggle to live up to their ADP.

Luther Burden III

Burden III (WR 22, 45 ADP) is coming off a strong finish to the season that has Fantasy managers excited for the Chicago Bears wide receiver’s sophomore season, hence the ADP.

In Burden III’s last four games in his rookie campaign, he finished three of those contests with double-digit Fantasy points in PPR leagues. What has Fantasy managers really excited heading into the 2026 season was Burden III’s 27.8 PPR points in week 17 against the San Francisco 49ers, which led to a WR 1 weekly finish.

Being a part of head coach Ben Johnson’s explosive offense is a factor when selecting Burden III. Last season, the Bears finished top-ten in yards per game, passing yards per game and points per game, which bodes well for Burden III’s Fantasy stock thanks to his his role in Johnson’s offense

There is some concern of Burden III going under his projected points as there are plenty of mouths to feed in the Bears offense. Other pass catchers, Rome Odunze and Colston Loveland, can take the bulk of the target each week. The Bears could also emphasize the running game each week with D’Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai, which limits Burden III’s Fantasy upside certain weeks.

While there may be weeks of Burden III going under projections, the eye-popping numbers and film from the 49ers performance is hard to ignore at this range.

CALEB TO LUTHER BURDEN III.



CHIvsSF on NBC

Stream on @NFLPlus + Peacock pic.twitter.com/6u5uwTe724 — NFL (@NFL) December 29, 2025

Terry McLaurin

McLaurin (WR 23, 49 ADP) is coming off an injury-riddled season, where the Washington Commanders wide receivers finished with career lows in receiving yards and in games played.

The 2024 Second-Team All-Pro should be able to outperform last season’s numbers, but getting back to a 2024-esque season will prove to be difficult.

The benefit McLaurin has over Burden III is being the clear WR 1 of his squad with only Stefon Diggs being McLaurin’s main contender for targets.

Beyond the clear role, McLaurin’s Fantasy outlook gets a little shaky. McLaurin’s quarterback Jayden Daniels struggled with an injury-filled season of his own last season and missed 10 games last season.

Daniels' play style doesn’t lend to safety as his running ability makes him prone to big hits, especially in the defensive-line gauntlet of the NFC East.

A factor that may limit McLaurin’s Fantasy upside is having first-time offensive coordinator David Blough calling plays.

Compared to Johnson, Blough is an unknown commodity and his offense has struggled at times during training camps, even being described as the, “Worst Commanders offense I’ve seen in years,” by Commanders beat writer Nicki Jhabvala.

The mix of Daniels showing injury proneness with a new OC makes McLaurin a hard pick to justify at the ADP, even with his WR 1 status.

Terry McLaurin healthy and ready for the regular season pic.twitter.com/XKPstoLYqt — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) August 31, 2026

The Verdict

Burden III offers the higher upside of the duo and is the pick to make of the two wide outs.

There are too many factors against McLaurin heading into the 2026 season that makes him a risky pick.

Burden III may have some dud weeks throughout the season, but the showcase against the 49ers last season is too hard to ignore and shows Burden III has the potential for a top-tier Fantasy season.

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