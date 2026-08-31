Three Commanders Targets to Approach with Caution Entering Fantasy Draft Season

Despite a victorious start to their NFL preseason lineup, the Washington Commanders came up considerably short in their attempt to complete their televised runway to Week 1 with much dignity.

Nothing's felt quite right ever since Jayden Daniels' brief appearance in the second game of the Commanders' three-outing slate. He spent just about every second of his lone series as the quarterback under duress, and nothing's gone the team's way since. That tight Detroit Lions loss was closely followed by a 41-3 shellacking by the Baltimore Ravens, which exposed how far Washington is from where they need to be as a competitive unit.

Dan Quinn says it doesn’t matter who played tonight it just wasn’t good enough pic.twitter.com/e2VB78TLA0 — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 29, 2026

As exciting as some of the new weapons sounded during the offseason's earlier phases, it's time for the masses to really consider how productive the squad's biggest names will be if their offensive line is anywhere near as dysfunctional as it's looked for stretches.

And it isn't just local diehards who'll have to do some reconsidering; fantasy football gurus looking to invest in a star or eke out any gems should really consider how well some of the offense's shiniest features will fare under potentially patchy on-field circumstances.

Hazard No. 1: Daniels' Sketchy Survival Skills

Anyone who's already put their chips behind the former Offensive Rookie of the Year may have been better off watching the Commanders' trio of exhibition games through their hands, especially considering Daniels' recently battered past.

His limited three-play sample size wasn't some fluke. Distributing understudies Marcus Mariota, Athan Kaliakmanis, and Sam Hartman have each had to try making their reads against flimsier protection than we've seen in previous seasons, and as exciting as some of those reserves have looked, Daniels really can't afford much more adversity within his pocket than he's already sustained.

All-22 of Jayden Daniels & the starting offense vs the Lions pic.twitter.com/sf5rZLssSP — brandon (@JayDanielsMVP) August 23, 2026

Remember, Daniels missed 10 starts for the underwhelming 2025 Commanders, and he didn't look like the same sharp dual threat who took his team to the NFC Championship Game a year and a half ago. Falling from the No. 5 overall-ranked fantasy quarterback to No. 34 is a tough turn to take, and he could really afford some stability in balancing schematic shifts with his ongoing path to redemption.

He's never been known for going down smoothly in the pocket, posting near-9% sack rates over both of his professional seasons, and the added emphasis of his direction under center applies even more pressure to the quick decision-making and blocking of his role-playing contributors.

Daniels will need a better support system if he wants to return to the rushing and passing dominance he harnessed not too long ago, and that'll be hard to fortify in real time against the gnashing teeth of an NFC-tilted schedule.

Hazard No. 2: Setting Expectations on Daniels' Newest Toy

Someone who lacks that same familiarity with devoted Commanders fans- at least, over a recent time span- is Stefon Diggs, Washington's most recent marquee signing.

The logic behind his late-summer signing was straightforward, even outside of the Maryland product's overdue homecoming; with evaluators worrying about Daniels' ability to pull out wins with a hodgepodge cast of supporting receivers, here's Terry McLaurin's relief.

Just last year, Diggs breathed fresh life into an accomplished career that looked to be fading, convincingly shaking off an ACL-repair surgery to the tune of a 1,000+ yard season on the Super Bowl runners-up New England Patriots.

Oct 5, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) and wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) walks off the field against the Buffalo Bills after the game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He won't be featured as the leading receiver in Washington like he was in New England, a fitting adjustment considering his hiking age, but fantasy drafters have to consider the outcome in which he takes a clear backseat to a more prolific red-zone target in McLaurin. In fact, depending on how the Commanders' bed of promising pass-catchers pans out, Diggs may not be guaranteed anything beyond an early WR2 distinction entering his age-33 campaign.

Diggs only committed three total drops on 102 total regular-season targets, giving his bounce-back stats that much more room to shift should that exemplary 2.9% drop rate stumble. He's precise and knows exactly where to sit in the slot to capture the attention of his quarterback, though his name may be doing more heavy lifting surrounding his fantasy hype than his context would suggest.

Hazard No. 3: Picking Between Daniels' Pass-Catching Favorites

Outside of McLaurin and Diggs, that third starting receiving slot still seems theoretically up for grabs. According to the first unofficial depth chart, Luke McCaffrey is one of the favorites to nab that final bid.

Aug 14, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Luke McCaffrey (11) gestures on the field against the Miami Dolphins during the first half at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To McCaffrey's credit, he has an institutional knowledge that most of his peers lack. Outside of McLaurin, the versatile prospect has been a Commander for as long as Daniels, entering Washington as a member of that same 2024 NFL Draft class, though he's still yet to convincingly separate himself as anything more than a rotational slot weapon.

It seemed as if he'd spent much of the offseason approaching the chopping block in anticipation of final roster cuts, and he looked as expendable as ever in that Ravens blowout. While fellow draftees Antonio Williams and Jaylin Lane sat the final game out alongside fringe options in Dyami Brown and Treylon Burks, McCaffrey had to hope that his few promising receptions and routes had given him a shot over more coveted peers and the veterans at his heels.

Luke McCaffrey All-22 vs Ravens



• 1 rec on 3 tgts

• 17 rec yds

• Played the entire 1st half #RaiseHail pic.twitter.com/khmyLZl5hF — brandon (@JayDanielsMVP) August 29, 2026

He's a familiar name to those who've kept tabs on the Daniels era through RedZone, but the shiny gleam that followed McCaffrey through his first few seasons has clearly begun to fade.

Suddenly, one of the receiver room's regulars seems like he may be on the cusp of a surprise free-agency appearance over the coming days, and the odds that he'll be on the squad's fringes in the event of his surviving the weekend certainly won't boost his fantasy stock. While Daniels and Diggs may be overvalued with mid-round picks in most full-PPR leagues, there's a good chance that their young supporting piece will go unpicked entirely in most drafts.

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