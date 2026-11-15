Week 10 Sunday Night Football DFS Showdown Strategies: Mike Gesicki is Key to This Showdown Slate

The Pittsburgh Steelers travel to the Buckeye State to face off against the Cincinnati Bengals with the winner taking sole possession of the AFC North lead.

DFS players can use these strategies in the AFC North matchup to maximize the points out of their showdown lineups.

Use Mike Gesicki as a Captain

Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins are the clear1-2 punch, but Gesicki offer upside at his salary points. Gesicki's knack to find the end zone this season makes the tight end worth playing at captain in lineups.

Geisicki has six touchdowns on the season, which ties the Bengals tight end with Higgins and is one behind Chase. Geisicki's touchdown upside makes the veteran worth placing at captain with the 1.5X multiplier.

Gesicki's salary cost as a captain allows for DFS player to stack Joe Burrow with Chase and Higgins, alongwith Jaylen Warren if they pick another value play. Gesicki's touchdown upside and lineup flexibility due to his salary makes the Bengals tight end a worth captain in this showdown slate.

Pick Samaje Perine as a Value Play

Perine's been on Chase Brown's tail throughout the season as Brown's dip in production opened a path for Perine to receive snaps. What was supposed to Brown's sole backfield turned into more of a split backfield with Brown's lack of production. Brown will still take the majority of the Bengals backfield touches, but Perine will be on the field enough to produce Fantasy points.

What stands out between the duo is the near parity in red-zone work. Brown is slightly beating out Perine by a 17-13 edge. Many would expect for Brown to be in an overwhelming lead of touches by Bengals running backs in the red zone. Perine's ability to receive work near the goal line makes the Bengals running back worth placing in some lineups.

Utilize Both Kickers in Lineups

Both Chris Boswell and Evan McPherson have paths to outperform their salary in this matchup. In the first meeting between the AFC North rivals, Boswell scored 13 Fantasy points, while McPherson tallied 11 Fantasy points.

In either game scenario, Boswell and McPherson will have opportunities to standout in the player pool. If the game is high scoring, both kickers will have enough volume in field goal attempts and extra points attempts to keep pace with the other palyer's scores. In a game where points may be hard to come by, Boswell and McPherson may standout as their field goal makes would soar their Fantasy score compared to other players.

Boswell stands out in that the Steelers kicker has the volume to match the top kickers in the league. The veteran kicker has 23 field goal attempts on the season, third most in the NFL. The nearly three field goal attempts per game average gives Boswell the path to put up double-digits once again in this rematch.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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