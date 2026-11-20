With six teams on a bye, the week 11 player pool is condensed, leaving DFS players with slim pickings.

DFS players can utilize players from this lineup in their own in a week where the player pool is slimer.

QB - Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys ($6,700)

Prescott is coming off a 35.1 Fantasy points display last week against the San Francisco 49ers and looks to carry the momentum into week 11. Luckily for Prescott, he'll have the perfect opponent to repeat his QB 1 performance against this week.

Prescott and the Cowboys host the Tennessee Titans, who have struggled mightily against opposing QBs in the past weeks. The Titans allow the fifth-most Fantasy points to opposing QB with a 20.3 average. Prescott is ripe for another strong Fantasy display against a suspect Titans pass defense

Dak Prescott has reached 20 passing TDs ✅



Season Stats:

2,724 Pass Yds | 21 Pass TD | 6 INT



Season Pace:

4,631 Pass Yds | 36 Pass TD | 10 INT#DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/9SLdWTqj0e — PaceBall (@paceball__) November 17, 2026

RB - Tony Pollard, Tennessee Titans ($6,500)

Pollard will be a part of this lineup as an in-game stack alongside Prescott. The Titans running back is on a hot streak with three consecutive top-seven weekly finishes and looks to add another one against the Cowboys.

The Cowboys allow the most points to opposing running backs with a 27.0 FPPG average. Pollard is slated with another big week thanks to his touches and receiving work against a Cowboys defense that struggles in containing opposing running backs.

RB - Emmett Johnson, Kansas City Chiefs ($6,000)

Johnson may break the slate again with Kenneth Walker III questionable for this game. The rookie running back would be a free square against the Arizona Cardinals.

The Cardinals allowed the Los Angeles Rams to run all over them last week as the Rams finished with 202 rushing yards. The Cardinals offense also struggled in Carson Beck's first start, giving the Rams even more possessions. The mix of the Cardinals allowing plenty of rushing yards with their offensive ineffeciency allows for Johnson, who finished with 35.1 PPR points in his first career start, to rackup Fantasy points

💥 28 touches

💥 171 total yards

💥 2 rec TD



Emmett Johnson, the 2025 @bigten RBOY, starred in the @Chiefs' win at Atlanta 🤩@NFL Sunday Ticket On YouTube https://t.co/opRr9OqFQy pic.twitter.com/uiKFPxdYAC — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) November 15, 2026

WR - CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys ($8,800)

Lamb will be the main focus of the stack with Prescott as the Cowboys receiver is a safe Fantasy options with a high ceiling. Lamb is averaging 22.2 PPR PPG and is slated to produce similar numbers against the worst Fantasy pass defense.

The Titans allow 35.0 FPPG to opposing receivers, the most in the league. Lamb should meet his average with the possibility of easily surpassing it against the Titans.

CeeDee Lamb finally gets involved in the offense for a garbage time TD.



They desperately need to find a way to get him the ball more. pic.twitter.com/N5VMLY5GU1 — The Goal Line Grind (@theGLgrind) November 16, 2026

WR - Garrett Wilson, New York Jets ($6,400)

Wilson will see more targets with Omar Cooper Jr. out for the contest against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Jets WR 1 should have a substantial Fantasy day against a Chargers defense that allows the sixth-most Fantasy points to opposing wide receivers with a 29.8 average.

WR - Jordyn Tyson, New Orleans Saints ($5,200)

Tyson is finding his footing the NFL after missing the first seven games of the season due to injury. The rookie wide receiver finished with 13 targets last week, resulting in 19.0 Fantasy points. Tyson should see a steady stream of targets in a potential pass-happy game script against the Chicago Bears.

Jordyn Tyson Makes a DIVING Catch from Shough! pic.twitter.com/VWZwauIVWB — Saints Happy Hour Podcast (@SaintsHappyHour) November 15, 2026

TE - Brevyn Spann-Ford, Dallas Cowboys ($3,100)

Spann-Ford will step in once again as the Cowboys TE 1 with Jake Ferguson out. Spann-Ford is cheap option with a high snap share that compliments well with Prescott in this game environment.

FLEX - Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos ($4,700)

Sutton is a salary play with upside for a ceiling game against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders defense allows 29.5 FPPG to opposing wide receivers, seventh-most in the league. Sutton is a red-zone threat with the possibility to pop off against a porous Raiders pass defense.

D/ST - New York Jets D/ST ($2,600)

The Jets defense are a salary play against a suspect Chargers defense. The Chargers offense looked decent in their win over the Baltimore Ravens, but that doesn't overshadow their poor season. The Chargers are tied-third in the league with 19 turnovers, giving the Jets D/ST a path to a strong Fantasy display

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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