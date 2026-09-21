Week 3 Fantasy Football Over/Under to Target: Expect Fireworks in Ravens-Cowboys Matchup

Week 2 featured matchups that lived up to the hype like the Detroit Lions against the Buffalo Bills and duds due to weather like the Minnesota Vikings against the Chicago Bears.

Week 3 doesn’t look as enticing in over/unders as week 2, but there are plenty of potentially high-scoring games Fantasy managers can focus on in their Fantasy matchups

1) Baltimore Ravens VS Dallas Cowboys: O/U 52.5

The matchup in Brazil is the highest total heading into week 3 and for good reason. Both offenses feature a mutlitude of Fantasy stars, who can break out in the passing game or running game. On top of the explosive offenses, both defenses have struggled with the Ravens allowing 23.5 points per game and the Cowboys allowing 24 points per game.

Lamar Jackson, even with a weaker supporting cast, could be in for a big game against the Cowboys. The Dallas pass defense struggled in their first two games, allowing five passing touchdowns during the stretch. Rashod Bateman and Mark Andrews can continue to start in Fantasy lineups with Ja’Kobi Lane on injured reserve and Zay Flower’s status in doubt.

Much like the Cowboy’s pass defense, the Ravens had their share of struggles against opposing quarterbacks. Tyler Shough finished with 22.4 Fantasy points in the New Orleans Saints win over the Ravens in week 2. This bodes well for Dak Prescott’s week 3 Fantasy perspectives after the Cowboys QB regained his Fantasy form in week 2. All Cowboys pass catchers, CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens and Jake Ferguson, can feast alongside Prescott.

Dak Prescott was on an absolute heater on Sunday.



This might have been one of the best games he's ever played. pic.twitter.com/apg9hfKkuS — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) September 21, 2026

2) Arizona Cardinals VS San Francisco 49ers: O/U 47.5

In a NFC West clash, the 49ers are favored, but both teams can produce high Fantasy production. Looking at last season, the 49ers beat the Cardinals 41-22 in a game where both teams had Fantasy stars.

Christian McCaffrey and Brock Purdy finished with three touchdowns, along with George Kittle adding a pair of scores. Jacoby Brissett passed for over 450 passing yards with Michael Wilson and Trey McBridge finishing with over 115 receiving yards each.

The game script offers an avenue for all 49ers skill position players as must starts with Brissett and CO. benefitting from a negative game script.

3) Los Angeles Chargers VS Buffalo Bills: O/U: 50.5

The Bills and Chargers could not have more different vibes heading into their week 3 matchup.

The Bills can attack the Chargers in any way they want. The Chargers allowed 26 points to the Arizona Cardinals and Las Vegas Raiders and may be in trouble against a Bills offense averaging 38.5 points per game. Josh Allen and James Cook are the stars to watch in this matchup, but there are plenty of other Bills players to keep an eye on. Dalton Kincaid, Khalil Shakir and Keon Coleman may be in for a big day given DJ Moore’s status.

Justin Herbert and Ladd McConkey could be in for a big Fantasy day if he is a full go. McConkey’s snap share with the ribs injury is a concern, but a negative game script can lead to increased targets. Much like McConkey, Herbert may see more passing attempts if the game script calls for it

Josh Allen vs Lions Week 2 2026 (317 yds, 5 tds pic.twitter.com/gT8AwGkBOt — Football Showouts (@FBShowouts) September 21, 2026

4) Atlanta Falcons VS Green Bay Packers: O/U: 43.5

It has been down right ugly for the Falcons in their first two games, but their main Fantasy stars will continue to benefit from a negative game script. Bijan Robinson and Drake London should continue to see a healthy amount of targets and could see a bump in production if Michael Penix Jr. suits up on Thursday night.

Any Packers skill player needs to start against a Falcons defense that sturggled against the Carolina Panthers. Jordan Love is set up for the best game of his season. Christian Watson, Tucker Kraft and Matthew Golden could see a bump in targets with Jayden Reed’s status in doubt.

5) Philadelphia Eagles VS Chicago Bears: O/U: 44.5

This matchup would be higher in the list if Caleb Williams was available, but it is still a sneaky matchup to target this week.

With Williams out, expect an increased workload for D’Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai. The duo each had incredible Fantasy days against the Eagles last season with the pair each rushing for 125-plus yards and adding a rushing touchdown each.

Jalen Hurts will face the best defense he’s seen this season, but has the tools to continue a great start to the Fantasy season. Saquan Barkley may see his first big Fantasy day of the season against a Bears defense that is allowing 122 rushing yards per game.

All odds and projections provided by DraftKings.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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