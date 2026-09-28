Week 4 Fantasy Football Over/Under to Target: Falcons-Saints Game is Filled With Fantasy Stars

Week 4 presents an array of potentially high-scoring matchups for Fantasy managers to sort through.

Targeting these five matchups can help Fantasy managers in their week 4 matchups.

1) Detroit Lions VS Carolina Panthers: O/U: 51.5

The Lions find themselves on top of the list again after continuing their streak of participating in high-scoring games. Each of the three games the Lions had at least 54 points scored with the Lions scoring 31 points in each contest. All of the Lions skill players, such as Jahmyr Gibbs and Amon-Ra St. Brown, are in a must start spot.

The Panthers had an off week against the Cleveland Browns, but could bounce back against a struggling Lions defense. The Lions allow the most FPPG to quarterbacks and fourth most to wide receivers. Bryce Young and Tetairoa McMillan are in smash spots after a poor week 3 performance. If Jalen Coker misses the game, waiver wire additions of Darren Waller or Brycen Tremayne can be placed in a starting lineup thanks to the matchup.

Jahmyr Gibbs takes it into the end zone himself 💪@NYJvsDET on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/yad3HrCqGu — NFL (@NFL) September 27, 2026

2) Atlanta Falcons VS New Orleans Saints: O/U: 48.5

Fantasy managers can expect fireworks in this NFC South showdown. Bijan Robinson and Drake London are the main Fantasy factors for the Falcons as they face a Saints defense allowing 27.7 points per game. London broke out with Michael Penix Jr. starting in week 3 and will look to continue the momentum against the NFC South foes.

Tyler Shough continues to be a must start in Fantasy after another top-ten weekly performance in week 3 with 24.8 Fantasy points. Chris Olave, Devaughn Vele and Juwan Johnson are all start-able with Shough’s production so far. Alvin Kamara and Kendre Miller may be viable if Travis Etienne Jr. misses this contest due to injury.

3) Jacksonville Jaguars VS Cincinnati Bengals: O/U: 51.5

Two high-powered offenses face off in this AFC clash. Trevor Lawrence dismantled the New England Patriots after a rollercoaster performance in week 2. Parker Washington, Lawrence’s favorite target, continues to rack up Fantasy points and is a must start against a Bengals defense that allowed 292 receiving yards and 3 receiving touchdowns to the Steelers. Bhayshul Tuten is taking the lead of the Jaguars backfield and could be in for a big day against a defense that allowed 20.6 PPR points to Jaylen Warren.

Joe Burrow and CO. couldn’t get the win against their bitter rivals in week 3, but the offense did their part in lighting up the scoreboard. Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins continue to be the best wide receiver duo in the league. Chase Brown could bounce back here after a couple of ineffective Fantasy weeks.

Ja’Marr Chase 🤝 Joe Burrow



Watch Bengals v Steelers live on Sky Sports Football and NFL Game Pass on DAZN 📺 pic.twitter.com/3bo0YYHUUE — NFL UK & Ireland (@NFLUKIRE) September 27, 2026

4) Los Angeles Rams VS Philadelphia Eagles: O/U: 46.5

Jalen Hurts is slated to continue his early Fantasy succes against a Rams defense struggling against opposing QBs. Outside of their week 2 performance against an off-the-bench Jameis Winson, the Rams allowed top-ten weekly performances to Brock Purdy and Bo Nix. Saquan Barkley may be in a good spot here depending on how he performs on Monday Night Football. DeVonta Smith continues to be the lead pass catcher for the Eagles and should see more targets with Dallas Goedert out.

Puka Nacua may return after missing the past couple of weeks. Matthew Stafford and Davante Adams found their stride the past couple of weeks. Kyren Williams is seeing a heavy workload, but his receiving work could dip with Nacua returning.

Jalen Hurts on 3rd downs in Week 2, per @SumerSports:



*9/13, 134 passing yards

*64.7% success rate (94th percentile)

*7.88 average yards to go pic.twitter.com/9eIe68WEWe — Shawn Syed (@SyedSchemes) September 21, 2026

5) Dallas Cowboys VS Houston Texans: O/U: 47.5

Much like the Lions, the Cowboys have been in shootouts early on in the season. Every Cowboys game this season has seen at least 48 points scored and this trend could continue into week 4. The Cowboys do face one of the best defenses in the Texans, but the Cowboys have the offensive prowess to match it. Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb look to continue their connection into week 4. George Pickens could have his breakout game here as two-time All Pro Derek Stingley may follow Lamb around. Javonte Williams is always a threat thanks to his workload.

Nico Collins may return in this matchup, which would be a sight for Texans fans’ sore eyes. CJ Stroud and David Montgomery are other options against a Cowboys defense allowing 387 yards per game, third worst in the NFL.

All odds and projections provided by DraftKings.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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