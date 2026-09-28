Grading the Jaguars After Week 3 Win Over Patriots: Bhayshul Tuten Shines

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The grades are in for the Jacksonville Jaguars after Week 3, and this is quite the report card.

So, which Jaguars units shined the most during Jacksonville's impressive 35-6 win over the New England Patriots? We break it down below with this week's positional grades.

QB

Trevor Lawrence is having one of the best starts to a season of his entire career. He ranks top-10 in both EPA/Dropback and success rate, and his performance against the Patriots was, frankly, near flawless. The Jaguars did not push the ball downfield very much, but that was because they didn't need to. Lawrence was on a heater on in-breaking routes and in the end-zone, and there really is not much to nitpick about his day. Lawrence has had a terrific start to the season, and Week 3 was a nice rebound from the Broncos loss.

Grade: A

RB

The Jaguars' running game sure looks impressive through three weeks. The entire offense deserves credit for the blocking being done, but the running backs have also done their part to get the most out of their touches. Sunday was the Jaguars' most efficient day of rushing yet, with the Jaguars posting season-highs in rushing yards, yards per rush, EPA/Rush, success rate, and stuff rate. The Jaguars were onlyt stuffed on 3.3% of runs after 12.5% in Week 2 and 18.8% in Week 1, and the running back room deserves a lot of credit. Bhayshul Tuten in partcular shined, forcing five missed tackles and not having a single negative run. With Tuten leading the running back room, the Jaguars' ground game is in a good place.

Grade: A

WR

It remains to be seen what kind of role the Jaguars picture for Brian Thomas Jr. , who played as much as Josh Cameron and only saw one target go his way. Otherwise, I thought Sunday was a good day for the receivers. They had good hands over the middle of the field and in the red-zone and recorded no drops on the day, with three different receivers catching touchdowns. If there is one area of the receiver room that gets dinged, though, it is the performance in the screen game -- both as the pass-catcher and the blockers.

Grade: B+

TE

The lone turnover for the Jaguars' offense came on a pass that went off the hands of Brenton Strange, which is the lone real ding for this room. The Jaguars played with plenty of multiple tight end sets and they made an impact in the running game, but the unit combined for three catches on six targets for 32 yards, and every catch and yard came from Brenton Strange alone. Nate Boerkircher got the lone other target, but it did not end up in a completion in the red-zone.

Grade: B-

OL

I think the Jaguars' offensive line did really well for the most part. There are still a few issues in space at times, which came up on the failed running back screen to Bhayshul Tuten. But they did a good job of paving the way for an efficient running game and it did not seem like Trevor Lawrence was under duress that often despite the Patriots' high blitz rate. Cole Van Lanen did allow a few pressures, but Anton Harrison nearly pitched a shutout.

Grade: B

DL

Grade: B+

DaVon Hamilton was a mad man against the Patriots, taking over the game in a way I have not seen many Jaguars nose tackles do. Hamilton is making plays against the run and pass and seems to have really his stride. The Jaguars' defensive line played well around him, too, with the entire unit pitching in against the run and with Arik Armstead and Ruke Orhorhoro getting some pressures. With that said, the lack of quick wins from the entire edge group was a bit surprising. The Jaguars have the talent to dominate up front, but teams are throwing a lot of chips and bootlegs at them as a result.

LB

I think both Jaguars starting linebackers had terrific days against the Patriots. Ventrell Miller recorded seven tackles and a pass breakup, making plays from sideline to sideline against the run. He might be the team's second-most important run defender behind DaVon Hamilton, and it is time to start thinking about a contract extension if he keeps it up. Foyesade Oluokun had two quarterback hits and once again looked as reliable as ever against both the run and pass.

Grade: A+

DB

Travis Hunter had a big day at cornerback , notching his first interception with a red-zone pick of Drake Maye to prevent between 3-and-7 points. Jarrian Jones also recorded an interception of Maye, giving the Jaguars' cornerbacks three interceptions over the last two weeks. The only reason this isn't an A is because the Jaguars allowed four passes of at least 20 yards to Maye despite his struggles.

Grade: B

STs

Cam Little barely missed a 70-yard field goal which, fine. But aside from that, the Jaguars finally had a strong special teams day: 100% on point after attempts, solid punting, good kickoff return coverage, and the best kick return of the season from rookie wide receiver Josh Cameron.

Grade: A-

Coaching

Liam Coen's message got through. He spent a week saying the Jaguars needed to be more dominant against the backups in practice, and that is exactly what the Jaguars got. Check out what Travis Hunter said after the game and let me know if Coen doesn't have his finger on the pulse of his locker room.

"We practiced hard. We made it hard on ourselves this week. We made sure we didn't have any mistakes. We continued to just grind and just continued to go out there and show the practice squad that y'all can't get anything on us. We're not going to let y'all do anything. We had to be better this week," Hunter said.

Coen had a great plan on offense, and ditto for Anthony Campanile on defense. All passing marks this week.

Grade: A