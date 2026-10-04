Week 4 Sunday Night Football DFS Showdown Strategies: Sam LaPorta and Darren Waller Are Key For Lineups

The first Sunday Night Football in nearly a decade features a plethora of Fantasy playmakers to decide from in the Sunday Night DFS showdown slate.

These strategies can help Fantasy managers decide who should feature in their lineup in an anticipated high-scoring game.

Playing Darren Waller or Sam Laporta at Captain

The tight ends are towards two mid-range values with touchdown upside that makes playing either Waller (DK: $4,400 / FD: $6,000) or LaPorta (DK: $6,600 / FD: $7,200) worthwhile. Both tight ends feature heavily in the end zone as Waller is tied for most receiving touchdowns on the Panthers and LaPorta is tied-third among all tight ends with five red-zone targets. The touchdown upside of the pair of tight ends makes Waller and LaPorta capable of outperforming their salary, which would go the extra mile at the captain spot.

Placing Waller or LaPorta at the captain spot allows DFS players to fill the rest of their lineup with other Fantasy studs. Jahmyr Gibbs (DK: $12,000 / FD: $13,800), Jared Goff (DK: $10,00 / FD: $12,200) and Bryce Young (DK: $9,800 / FD: $11,800) can be jammed in a lineup without having to go into the bottom of the barrel with either tight end as captain.

Darren Waller with his SECOND TD of the game 😤



📺: FOX/FOX One pic.twitter.com/7l0FAG8guo — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 20, 2026

Going Double Kicker

For DFS players who would rather play one of the higher-salary players, going double kicker in the lineup allows for more studs to join the lineup. Both kickers should have plenty of kicking opportunities in this anticipated shootout.

Ryan Fitzgerald (DK: $4,800 / FD: $6,400) carried the Panthers offense last week, nailing four field goals en route to a 15.0 Fantasy points performance. Fitzgerald’s lowest output this season is 8.0 Fantasy points, which would be a decent performance in this showdown contest.

Jake Bates (DK: $5,000 / FD: $6,800) hasn’t seen a hefty volume of field-goal attempts early on in the season, but extra-point attempts have kept Bates afloat in Fantasy early on. Bates averaged only one field-goal attempt per game early on, but averaged 7.0 Fantasy points through the first three games. If Bates can see multiple field-goal attempts, the Lions kicker can add valuable points alongside the other Fantasy studs in the lineup.

Fading Amon-Ra St. Brown

St.Brown (DK: $11,000 / FD: $12,600) has been on a heater early on in the season, scoring at least one touchdown in each game this season. St. Brown’s red-zone success makes the Lions wide receiver an intriguing option in the showdown slate, but the price point makes St. Brown a fade.

With the mutitude of high-priced stars in the player pool, St.Brown will have to be the odd man out. Plenty of other players at a lower price point can outperform their salary, whereas St. Brown may have a tough time doing so. The Panthers rank second in least Fantasy points allowed to opposing wide receivers, which hurts St. Brown’s Fantasy perspectives. Other receivers at a lower salary, such as Tetairoa McMillan (DK: $9,000 / FD: $9,400), Jameson Williams (DK: $7,000 / FD: $7,800) and Jalen Coker (DK: $9,800 / FD: $7,400), will have an easier time outperforming their salary and allow DFS players to fit more studs into their line

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