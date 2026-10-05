Week 5 Fantasy Football Over/Unders to Target: Lions-Cardinals is the Game for Fantasy Managers to Watch

Week 5 is filled with rematches of classic, high-scoring games and intraconference showdows.

Fantasy managers should focus on players from these games in their lineups.

1) Detroit Lions VS Arizona Cardinals: O/U 54.5

Once again, the Lions are on top of the list and for good reason. Each of the Lions games up to this point had a total of 55 points scored and the matchup between the NFC teams should continue the trend. Jahmyr Gibbs stands out for the Lions as the NFC North outfit is expected to lead in this game. With a game script potentially calling for more runs, Gibbs will see a plethora of touches, much like he has all season long.

On the other hand, Jacoby Brissett and CO. will have the opportunity to play in a negative game script, which bodes well for their Fantasy outlook. Trey McBride and Michael Wilson are must starts in this matchup as they take the bulk of the targets among Cardinals pass catchers. This game environment matches much of what Brissett faced last season as the Cardinals trailed through much of the game, which led to Brissett having to throw to keep the game in check.

Jahmyr Gibbs Michael Myers stancepic.twitter.com/CGYFqYQAdw — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) October 5, 2026

2) Buffalo Bills VS Los Angeles Rams O/U 53.5

In their last matchup in the 2024 season, a total of 86 points were scored between the teams in a 44-42 win for the Rams. This season’s matchup may not live up to the multitude of points scored the last time they faced each other, but there will still be fireworks in this game.

Josh Allen and James Cook remain strong options, no matter who they are facing. Dalton Kincaid is an interesting option here as Bills head coach Joe Brady said he wanted to get Kincaid more touches after week 4.

Puka Nacua made his return in week 4 and he didn’t lose a step as the Rams receiver finished with 125 receiving yards. Nacua could be in for another big day as the Bills allow the third-most Fantasy points to opposing wide receivers. Tyler Higbee is an intriguing option if Colby Parkinson is out this week. Kyren Williams continues to dominate the snap in the Rams backfield.

Every TD from the 12-touchdown game between the Bills and Rams! pic.twitter.com/yuPdB7aOB2 — NFL (@NFL) December 9, 2024

3) Baltimore Ravens VS Atlanta Falcons O/U 46.5

In a battle of the birds, Bijan Robinson and Derrick Henry will be the focal point of their respective offenses. Lamar Jackson was seen walking around in a boot after the Ravens’ week 4 win over the Tennessee Titans. Jackson’s availability will factor into whether or not to play Ravens pass catchers. If Jackson is out, Henry would be one of the best running back options in week 5.

4) San Francisco 49ers VS Seattle Seahawks O/U 46.5

In this matchup between NFC West rivals, the passing game of both teams will take center stage. Sam Darnold and Jaxon Smith-Njigba are the machine running the Seahawks offense. Emmanuel Wilson can be used by zero-running-back Fantasy managers if Zach Charbonnet is out for this week.

Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle continue their Fantasy hot streak, but do face a touch matchup agains the Seahawks defense. Regardless, the 49ers trio should be start no matter the matchup.

5) Tampa Bay Buccaneers VS Dallas Cowboys O/U 47.5

This game would be higher if Baker Mayfield was available, but both squads have the chance to light the scoreboard this week. The Cowboys rank second in points per game with 30.5, while allowing 28.0 points per game, fourth worst in the NFL. The Cowboys offense efficiency mixed with a defense susceptible to giving up points makes this Thursday-night showdown a game to target in Fantasy.

All Cowboys skill players should be placed in starting lineups this week. CeeDee Lamb, Dak Prescott and Javonte Williams are the most enticing options this week for the Cowboys. Jalon Daniels and the Bucs pass catchers may break out against a Cowboys defense that struggles against the pass.

All odds and projections provided by DraftKings.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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