Kyle Williams NFL Draft Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook

Kyle Williams showcased elite explosiveness and deep-play potential in 2024, making him a high-upside NFL Draft target despite questions about consistency and route refinement.

Shawn Childs

Washington State wideout Kyle Williams (WO40) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Washington State wideout Kyle Williams (WO40) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Kyle Williams broke out in 2024 with a career-best season at Washington State. His deep speed, open-field vision, and big-play ability make him an intriguing upside target for NFL teams despite questions about consistency and hands in tight coverage.

Kyle Williams Fantasy Football Outlook

Williams was a secondary wide receiver option between Nevada-Las Vegas and Washington State over four seasons (35/426/2, 42/601/2, 40/541/5, and 61/843/6). His role and opportunity spiked in 2024, resulting in career highs in catches (70), receiving yards (1,198), and touchdowns (14). He gained 17.1 yards per catch last season, compared to 13.5 YPC over his first 37 games. 

At 5’11” and 190 lbs., Williams brings plus speed (4.4 40-yard dash) with an excellent release and a high chance to find daylight at the third level of a defense. His route running is limited, but he does use his deep ability to create open windows on comeback patterns. When adding his after-the-catch ability, an NFL team should have plenty of intrigue. Unfortunately, to have success in the heart of battle, catching the ball is a major part of the equation. The challenge when playing with better quarterbacks is that it brings more velocity to the football, which, my friend, turns wide receivers into cornerbacks.

When reviewing his 2024 highlights, Williams flashed impact value anytime he caught the ball. His vision and feel for spacing in the open field was excellent. On the downside, many of his catches came via open releases, creating easy catches. The Cougars gave him chances on bubble plays and slants, along with taking advantage of one-on-one matchups on the outside. 

He is a possible tease player, but his explosiveness is worth a gamble by NFL teams looking for a wideout in the realm of Jameson Williams. Giddy up!

