2025 NFL Draft: Fantasy Football Winners & Losers From Round 1
The first round of the 2025 NFL Draft delivered no shortage of surprises, shaking up both real-life rosters and the fantasy football landscape. From game-changing offensive fits to puzzling selections and unexpected slides, Day 1 revealed a clear set of winners and losers with immediate and long-term implications for fantasy managers.
NFL Draft Round 1 Fantasy Football Winners:
RB Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders
At the outset of the draft, many expected the dynamic Boise State running back to land in Jacksonville, where he would have entered a crowded backfield alongside Travis Etienne and Tank Bigsby. However, a stunning trade that sent the No. 2 overall pick to the Jaguars shifted the board dramatically, allowing Jeanty to fall into Pete Carroll’s hands at No. 6.
Jeanty now steps into a Las Vegas backfield featuring Zamir White and Raheem Mostert, where he is poised to ascend quickly to the top of the depth chart. He stands out as the most impactful fantasy football winner from Day 1, landing in a run-heavy offensive system that projects him for 250-plus touches. His all-purpose, three-down skill set and ideal fit within Chip Kelly’s scheme elevate him to a dynasty RB1 and a first-round selection in redraft leagues.
WR/CB Travis Hunter, Jacksonville Jaguars
Not only did Hunter upgrade from the cold in Cleveland to the sunshine in Florida, but he also got a much better signal-caller in Trevor Lawrence. After it seemed all but certain that Hunter would land in Cleveland with the No. 2 selection of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Jaguars pulled off a shocking draft-night trade that landed them the two-way phenom out of Colorado.
Hunter’s arrival in Jacksonville alongside Lawrence presents an intriguing opportunity, though his ultimate fantasy value will be dictated by his offensive utilization. In standard redraft formats, he profiles as a WR3 with considerable upside, while managers in deeper leagues may view him as a fringe WR2 given his explosiveness and big-play capability. From a dynasty perspective, he should be regarded as a high-ceiling WR2 with the potential to ascend to WR1 status if he secures a consistent role in the passing game. However, lingering concerns about his durability introduce a measure of risk that fantasy investors must weigh accordingly.
Given that the Jags already have a top-tier talent in Brian Thomas Jr., opposing defenses won’t be able to key in on either playmaker, which should result in better opportunities for the rookie in 2025.
WR Tetairoa McMillan, Carolina Panthers
Carolina reaffirmed its commitment to building around quarterback Bryce Young by selecting Arizona standout Tetairoa McMillan to fortify the receiving corps. A physically imposing wideout with elite contested-catch skills and an expansive catch radius, McMillan projects as Young’s primary target as early as his rookie campaign. Though highly productive at the collegiate level, his refinement as a vertical threat remains a work in progress, tempering short-term expectations.
Entering a receiver room that includes Xavier Legette, Adam Thielen, and Jalen Coker, McMillan possesses the highest upside of the group and is well-positioned to ascend the depth chart swiftly. However, the crowded nature of the Panthers’ receiving unit could cap his target volume in Year 1. In redraft formats, he offers WR3 value with the potential for more, contingent on his rapport with Young. Dynasty managers should view McMillan as a WR2 with legitimate WR1 upside, particularly if Carolina’s offense takes a step forward.
NFL Draft Round 1 Fantasy Football Losers:
TE Colston Loveland, Chicago Bears
Loveland’s fantasy football outlook is modest following his selection by the Chicago Bears. While he enters a rising offense behind an improved offensive line, he is expected to open his career behind established starter Cole Kmet as the team’s TE2. Still, Loveland’s athleticism and red-zone prowess could earn him immediate involvement in specialized packages—particularly in two-tight end sets.
The Bears' change to Caleb Williams at quarterback led to a sharp decline in opportunities for their tight ends (56/512/4 on 69 targets). Considering Kmet delivered an impressive year (73/719/6), it creates a bit of a fantasy dilemma for Loveland's value in his rookie campaign.
That said, Loveland offers compelling long-term appeal. With Williams under center and dynamic wideouts DJ Moore and Rome Odunze stretching the field, the offensive infrastructure is in place for Loveland to eventually emerge as a reliable contributor. While unlikely to be a weekly starter in redraft formats to begin 2025, he is a premium dynasty stash with the upside to develop into a touchdown-dependent low-end TE1 or high-end TE2 over time. But in Year 1, fantasy managers may want to stay away.
WR Emeka Egbuka, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
I’ll be the first to admit—I didn’t see the Buccaneers selecting Emeka Egbuka in the first round. With pressing needs on defense, I fully expected them to prioritize that side of the ball; instead, they added to an already talented wide receiver corps featuring Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Jalen McMillan.
Egbuka’s path to significant playing time is unclear given the depth ahead of him, though having a capable quarterback in Baker Mayfield provides optimism for eventual production. That said, it may take time for him to carve out a consistent role, and expectations for Year 1 usage should be tempered. Egbuka’s arrival in Tampa will also significantly hurt McMillan’s dynasty value.
QB Shedeur Sanders (Undrafted)
The most unexpected development of Day 1 was the slide of Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders out of the first round. Opting out of both the Shrine Bowl and NFL Combine to rely exclusively on his collegiate film ultimately raised concerns among teams regarding his pro readiness.
Sanders remains a strong candidate to come off the board early on Day 2, potentially to the Browns at No. 33 overall, but the ambiguity surrounding his landing spot has caused his fantasy football value to dip. Had he landed in Pittsburgh with the No. 21 pick, his outlook would be quite different.
