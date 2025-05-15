Curtis Samuel 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook, Preview, Predictions
Curtis Samuel showed flashes of playmaking ability in his first season with Buffalo but struggled to produce consistent fantasy value, delivering just three notable games. With a full offseason to build chemistry with Josh Allen, Samuel remains a deep-league sleeper who must earn his role in a crowded receiver room.
Curtis Samuel, Buffalo Bills
Samuel had two steady seasons (64/656/4 and 62/613/4) catching the ball with Washington. The change of running back options in 2023 led to a minimal role in the run game (7/39/1), coming after a much better opportunity in 2022 (38/187/1). The Commanders gave him WR3 snaps in 2023. When at his best in 2020 with the Panthers, Samuel gained 1,051 combined yards with five touchdowns and 77 catches. He gained 10.7 yards per catch in his career, making him a chain-mover with some scoring upside.
In his first year with the Bills, Samuel was worthless to the fantasy market in 12 of his 13 starts. He played well in Week 11 (5/58/1), Week 18 (7/52), and Week 19 (3/68/1). Two of his three scores came in the postseason.
Curtis Samuel Fantasy Football Outlook:
Samuel has play-making value, and a second year playing with Josh Allen should lead to a better connection. Unfortunately, he must prove himself on the field before being added to any fantasy teams. The Bills only have him five carries, leading to 14 yards.
