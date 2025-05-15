Fantasy Sports

Curtis Samuel 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook, Preview, Predictions

Curtis Samuel enters Year 2 with the Bills as a low-floor, high-upside flier hoping to carve out more consistent fantasy value in Buffalo’s offense.

Shawn Childs

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Curtis Samuel (1) turns up field after making a catch against the Kansas City Chiefs in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium.
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Curtis Samuel (1) turns up field after making a catch against the Kansas City Chiefs in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
In this story:

Curtis Samuel showed flashes of playmaking ability in his first season with Buffalo but struggled to produce consistent fantasy value, delivering just three notable games. With a full offseason to build chemistry with Josh Allen, Samuel remains a deep-league sleeper who must earn his role in a crowded receiver room.

Curtis Samuel, Buffalo Bills

Samuel had two steady seasons (64/656/4 and 62/613/4) catching the ball with Washington. The change of running back options in 2023 led to a minimal role in the run game (7/39/1), coming after a much better opportunity in 2022 (38/187/1). The Commanders gave him WR3 snaps in 2023. When at his best in 2020 with the Panthers, Samuel gained 1,051 combined yards with five touchdowns and 77 catches. He gained 10.7 yards per catch in his career, making him a chain-mover with some scoring upside.

In his first year with the Bills, Samuel was worthless to the fantasy market in 12 of his 13 starts. He played well in Week 11 (5/58/1), Week 18 (7/52), and Week 19 (3/68/1). Two of his three scores came in the postseason.

Curtis Samuel Fantasy Football Outlook:

Samuel has play-making value, and a second year playing with Josh Allen should lead to a better connection. Unfortunately, he must prove himself on the field before being added to any fantasy teams. The Bills only have him five carries, leading to 14 yards. 

More Fantasy Football News:

Keon Coleman 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook, Preview, Predictions

Khalil Shakir 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook, Profile, Predictions

Josh Allen 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook, Profile, Predictions

James Cook Opens Up About Contract: Fantasy Football Outlook, Profile, Predictions

Ray Davis 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook, Preview, Predictions

Ty Johnson 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook, Preview, Predictions

Joshua Palmer 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook, Preview, Predictions

Elijah Moore 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook, Preview, Predictions

Published |Modified
Shawn Childs
SHAWN CHILDS

With 20+ years of experience in the high-stakes fantasy market, I aim to research and compete at the highest level in baseball and football each season. I've contributed as a writer/analyst for Sports Draft Daily, ScoutPro, Scout Fantasy, Fulltime Fantasy, FFToolbox, and Sports Illustrated Fantasy. I'm honored to be in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship Hall of Fame. My drafting philosophy is risk-averse yet open to betting on potential game-changers. I approach player selection with a neutral perspective, acknowledging that fantasy sports are inherently unpredictable due to injuries, performance dips, and managerial decisions. My work focuses on these main areas: - Season-long fantasy baseball and football - BestBall Baseball and Football Events - Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS): DraftKings, FanDuel, and Underdog - Long Shot Player Prop Parlays for NFL I participate in various leagues and contests, including NFBC, NFFC, RTSports, FFPC, DraftKings, Underdog Fantasy, FanDuel, and FFWC, with the goal of leveraging my extensive experience and research for success in each game format. A fantasy follower can expect in-depth profiles of NFL and MLB players, along with season-long and weekly projections for each fantasy football season. In addition, I have many strategy articles to help develop fantasy players' learning curves.

Home/NFL